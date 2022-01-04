Triple-vaxxed, face-masked, face-shielded Lloyd Austin tests positive for Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2022

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did everything Team Biden and its band of Covid minstrels said would prevent him from getting the virus.

Austin is double vaxxed with the booster.

He is often seen in public wearing a face mask under a face shield.

Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid.

“I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave,” Austin said in a statement late Sunday. “My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions. In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days.”

Even though he got infected despite doing everything his overlords assured him would prevent an infection, Austin continues to push the administration’s Covid narrative.

“My last meeting with President Biden was on Tuesday, December 21, more than a week before my symptoms started,” Austin said. “I tested negative that morning. I haven’t been to the Pentagon since Thursday, meeting briefly – and only – with a few members of my crew. We were properly masked and socially distanced the whole time.

“Vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I still encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose.”

It was Austin’s boss, Joe Biden, who assured Americans last year: “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. military last month began discharging service members who refuse to get the vaccine.

A meme already floating around on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testing positive for COVID (SMs = service members): pic.twitter.com/AmXzEVjVVD — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 3, 2022

