Transphobic? Whoopi Goldberg gets her narratives scrambled

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2021

Men don’t have eggs and can’t carry a fetus. And medical decisions should be between an individual, their family and their doctor.

Sounds like a perfectly rational opinion. But, in the year 2021, it is the sort of opinion that can get you canceled by the woke leftist mob.

During a discussion over the abortion debate at the Supreme Court last Wednesday, ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said:

“Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus? How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea. I’m fine if you disagree with abortion. I have no problem with that. My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you.”

Goldberg made her comments in reaction to a statement by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who said “the fetus has an interest in having a life and that doesn’t change.”

As leftist environmental saint Greta Thunberg would say: “How dare you,” Whoopi.

Anyone with actual credentials in the woke leftist mob should know that, yes, men can carry a fetus, as can the hundreds of other genders the Left claims exists.

“LGBTQ advocates have declared it verboten to say that only women can bear children, arguing that transgender men who were born female can and do get pregnant,” Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted.

Conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong tweeted: “Whoopi Goldberg expresses transphobic hate speech.”

The conservative account Libs of Tik Tok tweeted: “This is one of the most transphobic things I’ve ever seen. I’m literally shaking.”

“I have been reliably informed that many men do in fact have the possibility of getting pregnant,” said the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. “This transphobic bigotry from Whoopi Goldberg is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Among those who insist that men can get pregnant is the American Civil Liberties Union, which said in a 2019 tweet: “There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.”

And, in another “How dare you,” Whoopi moment, in the year 2021 your medical decisions are not just between you, your family and your doctor. As Team Biden insists, despite several court orders to the contrary, the federal government can make medical decisions for you.

Said actor Kevin Sorbo: “Whoopi Goldberg just said men aren’t capable of ‘carrying a fetus’ and that medical decisions should be between ‘my doctor and my family’ … so when does she get canceled??”

National Review senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke said leftists need to get their narratives straight: “At some point, progressives are going to have to decide whether pregnancy is intrinsic to womanhood (as Ruth Bader Ginsburg had it, and as the plaintiffs’ lawyer insinuated throughout Wednesday’s hearing) or whether gender is a patriarchal myth and pregnancy universal as a result.”

