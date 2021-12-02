Transparent? Key Wisconsin mayors lawyer-up in response to Zuckerbucks probe

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2021

The mayors of Madison and Green Bay, along with the state election commission and its administrator, continue to stonewall on an investigation into the use of millions of dollars from Mark Zuckerberg which went to Wisconsin’s largest and most-Democrat cities during the 2020 election, the lead investigator told the State Assembly’s Committee on Elections on Dec. 1.

The mayors and election commission have refused to answer questions about the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which funneled the Zuckerbucks into a get-out-the-vote scheme, Michael Gableman, a former state supreme court justice, told the committee.

“[Green Bay Mayor] Eric Genrich and [Madison Mayor] Satya Rhodes-Conway have chosen to ignore the subpoenas issued by the Wisconsin Assembly because they have no intention of answering uncomfortable questions about what they did with the millions of dollars in Zuckerberg money that they took,” Gableman said.

Green Bay and Madison, along with Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha accepted nearly $9 million from the CTCL in 2020, allegedly for coronavirus safety operations.

“Reasonable minds might wonder whether the millions of dollars each of these mayors received from the Zuckerbergs may have induced them to do something other than treat all candidates fairly and impartially. And whether those mayors used the Zuckerberg money to get out the vote for Joe Biden,” Gableman said.

Gableman said a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the move by Green Bay’s mayor to “lawyer-up” tells him that the people involved with the CTCL money in Wisconsin, and involved in last year’s elections, don’t want those questions answered.

“They are trying to run and hide from accountability to the citizens they are supposed to serve,” Gableman told lawmakers. “Why go through all of this legal evasion, maneuvering, and expense unless they do not want the public to know what they have done?”

Gableman is facing a lawsuit from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul that seeks to stop his investigation. Specifically, it seeks to stop him from asking questions of Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. That case is due before a judge on Dec. 23.

Gableman on Wednesday unveiled for the first time on Wednesday that he filed writs of attachment in Waukesha County Court against Genrich and Rhodes-Conway. A writ of attachment would allow the court to seize the documents and other pieces of evidence that Gableman is asking for in his investigation.

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway detailed the Zuckerbucks controversy in her book “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections”.

Zuckerberg gifted $350 millions to two left-wing groups, the CTCL being one of them. The groups then gave the money to government election offices.

The Zuckerbucks, however, were not an unconditional donation, Hemingway pointed out. There were strings attached, which amounted to Democrat get-out-the-vote efforts, mass mail-in voting, and ballot “curing,” whereby election workers “fix” mail-in ballot problems after the ballot has been submitted.

