Translating Hunter Biden’s ‘unbelievable’ testimony under oath

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2024

During his closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Hunter Biden provided bizarre answers that defied reality, observers say.

“At one point, we asked Hunter about the ten percent for the ‘big guy,’ ” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Breitbart News. “We showed him the email that that it laid it all out.”

“And he said, ‘Oh, that was after my father left office,” Greene said, adding the Hunter then tried to excuse the ten percent stake for Joe Biden by saying:

“What’s wrong with having a pie-in-the-sky idea? When he [Joe Biden] left office in 2017, it thought he was done. I had no idea was gonna run for president. What’s wrong with just some pie?”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s noted that Hunter Biden testified under oath that he joined the board of Burisma Holdings to counter Russian aggression. “He said he was picked to serve on Burisma’s board to defend democracy and Burisma was stopping Russian aggression.”

The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland compiled the top “unbelievable” claims made by the first son during his congressional deposition:

The Laptop Was a Plant

“While many of Hunter’s explanations were unbelievable, his claims about the laptop the FBI seized from a Delaware repair shop were surreal,” Cleveland noted.

When asked about his laptop from hell, Hunter claimed first not to remember dropping one off at a repair store in 2019. Then, when asked if he ever dropped off a laptop at a repair shop, Hunter spoke of dropping one off at a place three blocks from his D.C. office and at an Apple store in Georgetown.

When pushed on whether he had ever left a laptop for repair in Delaware, Hunter replied that “the largest Apple store in America is at the Christiana Mall,” and that if he were “to drop off a laptop” — not that he “ever remember[ed] doing that, but if [he] was going to drop off a laptop” — he “would have gone to the Apple store, which was 7 minutes from [his] parents’ home there.”

In other words, Cleveland noted, “Hunter is claiming he wouldn’t have dropped his laptop off at Mac Isaac’s store to suggest he didn’t. This outrageous assertion is part of a conspiracy theory that suggests the laptop abandoned at the Delaware repair shop was a plant.

Hunter also pushed another false narrative by suggesting much of the evidence recovered from the laptop was fake.

“Many different things” on the laptop were “either fabricated, hacked, stolen, or manipulated.” “100 percent,” Hunter testified on Wednesday.

When it came to identifying which ones, Hunter insisted, “I can’t go through them all right now.”

It’s All a MAGA-Orchestrated Conspiracy Theory

Hunter Biden opened by claiming the committees had “hunted” him as part of a “partisan political pursuit” of his father.

“You do not have evidence to support the baseless and MAGA-motivated conspiracies,” he said.

Cleveland noted: “No matter how many times Hunter evoked the name of Alexander Smirnov — the recently indicted FBI confidential human source who allegedly lied about Burisma paying the Bidens bribes, as memorialized in the FD-1023 — bank records and the testimony of Biden-friendly witnesses negate Hunter’s claims of a conspiracy theory. There are only so many coincidences the American public will buy before realizing they’re being sold a bag of malarkey. Evidence of large deposits to Hunter Biden-connected businesses from foreigners in Joe Biden’s wake leaves Hunter’s claim of a conspiracy unbelievable.”

I Called Upon the Wrong Guy

In his explanation for a text he sent to Raymond Zhao, asking him to have the director of CEFC call him, Hunter Biden says: “I’m sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. I’m very concerned that the chairman has either changed his mind or broken our deal without telling me or that he’s unaware of the promises and assurances that have been made have not been kept.”

“Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter continued, adding that “if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness, and all too often I’m standing over the top of them saying, I warned you.”

“I will call you on WhatsApp,” Zhao replied.

Cleveland noted: “This text exchange was incredibly damning because the players involved were connected to the communist Chinese energy company CEFC, which later transferred $5 million in capital to a company Hunter Biden created only a few days after the above text exchange.”

But Hunter insisted in his deposition that his text went to the wrong guy because Hunter was “so out of his mind” from his addiction he had accidentally sent the threat to “Henry Zhao,” who was not connected to CEFC.

“And I, like an idiot, directed it towards Henry Zhao who had no involvement, who had no understanding or even remotely knew what the hell I was even Godd-mn talking about. Excuse my language,” Hunter told the committee.

Burisma Wanted Me to Call My… Teen Daughters?

One of Hunter’s more bizarre storylines concerned the call to D.C. that his business partner and friend Devon Archer claims Hunter made at the request of Burisma executives.

Archer, a Biden-friendly witness, had previously testified to the House Judiciary Committee that in early December 2015, after a Burisma board meeting, the founder of the Ukrainian energy company had asked Hunter to call D.C. because of pressure being placed on the company. In a follow-up question, Archer confirmed the Burisma request was for “help from the United States Government to deal with the pressure they were under from their prosecutor, and that entailed the freezing of assets at the London bank and other things that were going on in Ukraine.”

According to Hunter’s friend and former business partner, Hunter stepped away with the Burisma executives to make the call to D.C. But when asked about the call on Wednesday, Hunter testified, “I never would have called, and never did my father on behalf of Burisma.”

So, whom did he call?

Hunter didn’t remember but suggested it was his wife or his high school-aged daughters.

‘My Chairman’ is Absolutely, Positively Not Daddy

Hunter Biden asserted that “my chairman” was not his father. House investigators asked Hunter about a text he had sent to business partner Tony Bobulinski, in which he said, “In light of the fact that we are at an impasse of sorts, and both James’ lawyers and my chairman gave an emphatic no — I think we should all meet in Romania on Tuesday next week.”

Hunter went on to say that “my chairman” was Chairman Ye of the Chinese company CEFC. Hunter then testified that he didn’t ever refer to his father as “my chairman,” calling the suggestion “laughable.”

The Republican committee members confronted Hunter with a text his business partner Rob Walker had sent to Bobulinski that said, “When he said his chairman, he was talking about his dad.”

Cleveland concluded: “The totality of Hunter Biden’s testimony also rendered his opening line unbelievable. That line—“I did not involve my father in my business” — seems false at every angle.”

