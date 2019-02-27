Top Democrats celebrate on Twitter the death of Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2019

Several Senate Democrats, 2020 presidential candidates among them, tweeted in celebration after they defeated a bill Monday night which would have compelled doctors to provide babies who survive attempted late-term abortions medical care equal to that which would be given to any infant.

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act was killed on a 53 to 44 vote. The legislation would have mandated that babies born alive after an abortion would receive the “same protection of law as any newborn” and needed 60 votes to pass.

Democrats called the bill’s defeat a win for “women’s health.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warner of Massachusetts, who is running for president in 2002, tweeted: “Republican politicians just tried (and failed) again to score political points at the expense of women. Enough. Women and their doctors should decide what’s best for their health – not the @SenateGOP.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, also a 2020 presidential candidate, tweeted: “I voted NO on this bill. Every woman has a fundamental right to access comprehensive reproductive health care and I remain committed to fighting for that.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii tweeted: “Conservative politicians should not be telling doctors how they should care for their patients. Instead, women – in consultation with their families and doctors – are best positioned to determine their best course of care.”

Supporters of Sasse’s bill said that it does not call for the newborn to receive medical care at the expense of the mother’s care, but rather in addition to any care she receives.

President Donald Trump slammed Democrats who killed the legislation.

The president tweeted: “Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth. This will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress. If there is one thing we should all agree on, it’s protecting the lives of innocent babies.”

At a time when some states have passed or are considering legislation that would legalize abortion up until birth, a recent poll shows Americans overwhelmingly oppose late-term abortion.

The Marist Poll, conducted in mid-February, found 71 percent saying that abortion generally should be illegal during the third trimester of pregnancy.

In the poll, 66 percent of respondents said abortion should be banned after 20 weeks except to save the life of the mother. Only 18 percent said abortion should be allowed any time until birth.

“Arguments in favor of late-term abortion are simply not convincing the American people,” Carl Anderson, CEO of the Knights of Columbus, said. “If anything, since these proposals have been unveiled, people are moving noticeably in the pro-life direction. It is now clear these radical policies are being pursued despite opposition of the majority of Americans of both parties.”

