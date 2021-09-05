Top Democrats alarmed that vaccine counter narratives ‘spreading like wildfire’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2021

Leftists are demanding that Team Biden and Congress consecrate their Covid narrative as the only one allowed in public.

In a Sept. 1 op-ed for CNN, former chair of the Federal Election Commission Ann Ravel and co-founder of Marked By Covid Kristin Urquiza called on Joe Biden to appoint a “disinformation” czar and for Congress to force social media platforms to suppress anything that runs counter to the mask-up, get the jab, and continue to mask-up after getting the jab narrative.

“Disinformation and misinformation about masks, vaccines and other COVID-19-related topics has been spreading like wildfire across social media,” wrote Ravel and Urquiza.

In the op-ed, the writers cited only conservatives who have questioned the widespread use of masks, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The plan, according to Ravel and Urquiza, is for Biden to name a chief disinformation officer who would scour social media for such “disinformation.”

“To begin, the Biden-Harris administration should create a coordinated national response and appoint a disinformation expert to the Covid-19 task force, as a diverse coalition of public interest groups urged in a letter last year,” they demanded.

As for social media companies, Ravel and Urquiza would have them police and clear Covid-related comments of those with over 50,000 followers on Twitter.

“That wouldn’t include Ravel, who despite her very public voice only has 8,010 Twitter followers,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Those posts would be “subjected to a pre-clearance policy in which the content can be fact-checked before it’s posted online,” Ravel and Urquiza wrote.

“There isn’t a silver bullet to eliminate the Covid-19 disinformation that has become so prominent online, so we need social media companies and our government to do everything they can to chip away at the problem. Until then, online conspiracy theories and lies will continue to impact all of us while serving as powerful fuel for one of the most deadly viruses in modern history,” they concluded.

