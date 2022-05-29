Tony La Russa: ‘Not appropriate’ for Giants’ manager Kapler to protest national anthem

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 29, 2022

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said on Friday that he would no longer come out on the field for the national anthem until he “feels better about the direction of our country.”

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that he does not agree with Kapler’s decision.

“I think he’s exactly right to be concerned…with what’s happening in our country,” La Russa said. “He’s right there. Where I disagree is the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections.”

La Russa said protesting the national anthem is an insult to the men and women who served and died in the U.S. military to defend it.

“Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem,” La Russa said. “You need to understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag. And the cost they paid and their families. And if you truly understand that, I think it’s impossible not to salute the flag and listen to the anthem.”

Kapler said he was taught the national anthem and the American flag were to be revered but that he does not believe they are representative of America’s current condition.

“When I was the same age as the children in Uvalde, my father taught me to stand for the pledge of allegiance when I believed my country was representing its people well or to protest and stay seated when it wasn’t,” Kapler wrote. “I don’t believe it is representing us well right now.”

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country” – Gabe Kapler pic.twitter.com/J1MdlVL3XI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2022

