To the new Speaker: Here is what the GOP base believes; Get with the program

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, October11, 2023

My main source of pride in understanding the pulse of the GOP base is my speeches, where I meet all of you, up close and personal. In the next two weeks I’ll be giving keynote speeches in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas to large GOP groups. And I’m proud to report every single one of my speeches ends with a standing ovation.

Yes, I know the GOP base and what they believe, better than anyone on this planet Earth. Because I listen.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy never understood a thing about the GOP base — his own voters. And before him, GOP leaders like Paul Ryan, John Boehner and Eric Cantor all knew even less. They were all clueless tools of the D.C. swamp and deep state. I could fit what all of them knew about their own GOP base into a thimble.

At this moment in time, as we search for a new GOP House speaker, it might be smart to look for a leader who actually understands, cares about and agrees with the beliefs, opinions and goals of his own GOP base.

I was the first TV/radio host in America to recommend former President Donald Trump become House speaker. Days ago, Trump actually announced he would do it on a temporary basis. Then he reversed course and endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan. Rep. Steve Scalise also wants the job. Others may join the race next week.

But in the meantime, allow me to explain to any potential candidates for House speaker what your own GOP base believes in… BECAUSE YOU REPRESENT US.

Here is what the overwhelming majority of GOP voters believe in. Study it. Listen. Learn. If you don’t agree, you cannot be House speaker.

We believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from President Trump.

We believe President Trump won by an electoral landslide.

We believe the D.C. swamp, deep state and nasty Democrats rigged the 2020 election in six key battleground states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and my beloved Nevada) with millions of fake mail-in ballots with no oversight and no voter ID; corrupt ballot harvesting and ballot drop boxes; dirty voter rolls; and no signature match — among other criminal acts.

We believe President Joe Biden is not the legitimate president of the United States. We believe Joe Biden is a brain-dead zombie puppet with dementia, hiding most of the time in his Delaware basement.

We believe former President Barack Obama is giving the orders, hiding in the shadows of his D.C. mansion right down the street from the White House.

We believe Obama, Biden and this whole administration are owned by China and the Chinese Communist Party.

We believe China purposely sent COVID-19 here to kill Americans, destroy our economy, wipe out our great American middle class and destroy Trump’s reelection. P.S. When are we going to hold China accountable for this mass murder?

We believe after stealing the election, Biden, his boss Obama and their Marxist comrades set out to destroy America and wipe out the great American middle class with massive spending and debt, leading to massive inflation; open borders; the massive violent crime wave in every city run by Democrats; the destruction of our formerly dominant U.S. energy industry; the addition of 87,000 new IRS agents to intimidate and bankrupt conservatives; our humiliating retreat in Afghanistan; and support of the war in Ukraine that is wasting billions of dollars and leading America into World War III.

We believe this isn’t incompetence or a mistake. This is all part of the intentional destruction of the USA. This is a globalist, communist takeover of the USA.

We do not want another dollar going to Ukraine. Why would we spend a hundred billion dollars to defend Ukraine’s border while we do nothing about the massive invasion at our own border?

We believe the No. 1 target of this communist takeover is President Trump because he is the only thing standing in the way of a total communist, one-party, Big Brother police state. Once they take down Trump, we are all next.

We believe Democrats are using open borders as the centerpiece of their plan to destroy our country.

We believe the COVID-19 vaccine is a disaster — that it doesn’t work, it’s a colossal failure AND it’s dangerous and deadly. We believe no American should ever be mandated to take a dangerous, unproven, experimental vaccine ever again.

We believe this GOP Congress should be investigating the misleading lies and propaganda told by Big Pharma and government to promote a dangerous and deadly experimental vaccine. And the cover-up of deaths and injuries from the vaccine.

We believe in parental rights for our precious children in school.

We believe any military that is taught its top mission is diversity, transgender ideology, fighting climate change and flying rainbow flags is going to lose WWIII badly against China and Russia.

These are the things the overwhelming majority of the GOP base believes.

If the GOP Congress is to be successful… if the GOP plans on winning in 2024… if our goal is to save the greatest nation in world history, ever blessed by God almighty…

Then the next GOP House speaker has to believe in these same things too… and agree to represent these views of the GOP base.

If not, then both the GOP and America are destined for failure.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.