Ties that bind: Report finds Hunter Biden is very well connected with the U.S. Executive Branch

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2024

It’s nice to have friends in high places. Especially if you have a penchant for getting high, cutting deals that compromise U.S. national security and revealing potentially damaging family information to hookers.

Hunter Biden, who says he is a former crack addict, has over the last decade cultivated connections with about two dozen current and former officials serving in the White House, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a Jan. 22 analysis by Fox News Digital.

The first son faces federal tax charges in California, as well as a congressional investigation into his alleged influence peddling and foreign business deals.

The Fox News Digital analysis listed some of the most notable Executive Branch individuals in Hunter Biden’s orbit:

Kate Bedingfield

The former White House communications director, who departed the role last year but is still a staunch defender of the Biden administration as a CNN commentator, previously communicated with Hunter in 2016 about a column written by law professor Joel Goldstein that praised Joe Biden.

“It is excellent. We will move it around to the WH press corps,” she wrote to Hunter and a number of others. Bedingfield was serving as then-Vice President Biden’s communications director at the time.

Emails from 2015 showed Bedingfield tried to quash a Bloomberg story about Hunter Biden at the request of his firm, Rosemont Seneca. The emails showed a close relationship between Biden’s office, Hunter’s longtime business partner Eric Schwerin, and the media.

Bedingfield said in an emails she was “doing everything she can to not use it.” The article was never published.

Antony Blinken

The current secretary of state held a meeting with Hunter Biden at the State Department in July 2015 when he was serving as the deputy secretary of state in the Obama-Biden administration and Hunter was on Burisma’s board, according to emails previously reviewed and verified by Fox News Digital.

The meeting was two months in the making after Hunter emailed Blinken in late May 2015, asking, “Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy, but would like to get your advice on a couple of things.”

Blinken said “absolutely” and Hunter forwarded Blinken’s full email response to Devon Archer, who was also serving on the Burisma board with him. However, the initial meeting appeared to have been canceled due to the admission of Hunter’s older brother, Beau Biden, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland because of a recurrence of brain cancer. Beau died on May 30, 2015. Less than two months later, Blinken and Hunter met, prompting Blinken to send a follow-up email saying it was “great to see” Hunter and “catch up.”

Emails from Hunter’s laptop that Blinken allegedly sought to discredit show that Hunter had ties to Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, dating back more than a decade. Those emails also show that Hunter scheduled meetings with Blinken while he was on the board of Burisma and Blinken was the deputy secretary of state.

John Nevergole

The business executive who selected in 2022 to serve another term on Joe Biden’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). He previously worked as a senior adviser to Rosemont Seneca and strategized with Hunter Biden on brokering business deals in western Africa years prior to his appointment in the current administration.

Schwerin emailed Hunter Biden on May 29, 2014, saying he “talked to John Nevergole yesterday, and he said you had mentioned to him you wanted to discuss natural gas at some point.”

At the time, Hunter had just been appointed to serve as a board member for Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, for which he had received intense scrutiny over several years that prompted him to later admit he used “poor judgment” and that he would not join the board again if he could do things over.

Michael Hochman

A White House aide who has held multiple positions in the Biden administration, including White House deputy staff secretary, Hochman previously spent nearly two decades at a Delaware law firm that was heavily involved with corporate entities tied to Hunter Biden, his business associates and other Biden family members.

Fox’s analysis found several emails between Hochman and Hunter Biden sent during the Obama-Biden administration, in addition to nearly a dozen Biden-linked corporate entities that were registered through the law firm where Hochman spent most of his career.

John Kerry

Less than six months before Hunter and his longtime business partner, Devon Archer, became board members at the Burisma energy company in Ukraine in 2014, email correspondence shows that a top aide to then-Secretary of State Kerry was telling some of his fellow State Department officials that Kerry and Hunter Biden had a close friendship and that Hunter asked Kerry to speak to his Georgetown University grad students on March 18, 2014.

Jake Sullivan

Hunter Biden and Sullivan served together on the board of the Truman National Security Project, a liberal foreign policy think tank, for roughly two years before Sullivan joined Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020.

Hunter, who started serving on the board in 2012, and Sullivan both served on the Washington-based nonprofit’s board between 2017 and early 2019, according to Internet archives captured by Wayback Machine. During that time, Hunter was also serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity fund BHR Partners.

Elizabeth Alexander

The communications director for first lady Jill Biden, also has ties to Hunter Biden.

In 2014, Alexander, who served as Joe Biden’s spokesperson when he was a senator and the vice president, reached out to praise Hunter for his statement after he was kicked out of the Navy Reserve for testing positive for cocaine.

“Hey Hunter – just wanted to write you a quick note to say David and I are thinking of you,” she wrote in an email. “Your statement was perfect and gracious. Sending you a virtual hug from both of us and hoping you can get some peace this weekend.”

Alexander is married to David Wade, a former State Department staffer who helped advise Hunter with rapid response as he was receiving increased public scrutiny about his lucrative position with Burisma.

The White House and Hunter Biden’s lawyer did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines