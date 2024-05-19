Trump in Dallas repeats demand for drug test in advance of Biden debate

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Former President and current GOP candidate Donald Trump got into campaign mode this weekend telling the NRA convention in Dallas he is eager to get into the debate arena with Joe Biden. But he repeated his requirement that the 81-year-old Democrat be drug-free and not “jacked up” as Trump and political observers said he was during his State of the Union address last month.

Trump said Biden should be drug tested prior to this year’s first presidential debate, which is slated for June 27 on CNN.

TRUMP: I am going to demand a drug test for the debate bc he did that State of the Union high as a kite! pic.twitter.com/6ESPwMVTxJ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2024

The former president and Biden agreed to two presidential debates in June and September on CNN and ABC.

During the Minnesota GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner, Trump said of Biden and the debates:

“He’s going to be so jacked up for those, you watch.”

“They gotta be fair, I think they gotta be fair, and if they’re not, you know, you have to deal with it. Right? You have to deal with it,” Trump said at the dinner.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy suggested Thursday that Biden “must’ve been jacked up” when he gave the State of the Union address in March.

“I was in the State of the Union address and Joe Biden must have been jacked up on something that day. I absolutely believe that from a medical viewpoint and actually have a little bit of good knowledge that happened,” Murphy said. “He can’t stand, and he can’t stand under the lights for that long, and I don’t think he can keep a concept in his brain that long.”

The Trump team firmly believes Minnesota is in play for the former president in November. The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Minnesota was President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Crooked Joe Biden is all about DISINFORMATION. Pilots come in; he says, “I used to fly a plane.” Truckers come in; he says, “I used to drive a truck.” People come in from Minnesota; he says, “I used to live in Minnesota.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lRtUnCYddh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 18, 2024

Trump also said he would reverse Team Biden’s policies that restrict mining in northeastern Minnesota, which has been at the center of a fierce dispute over a proposed copper and nickel mine.

Trump said he would also re-institute tariffs on foreign steel to protect domestic production, noting that “the Iron Range came roaring back to life” when he was president.

“On Day One we’ll throw out Bidennomics and we will reinstate MAGAnomics,” Trump said. “We will stop the Biden stupid spending spree, we will end his inflation death spiral.”

Trump was in St. Paul as his trial for hush money payments to a porn actress continues in New York. He last appeared in court Thursday.

Trump called the charges “bulls—” and “lawfare” waged against him by Democrats.

“I’m being indicted for you. And never forget, our enemies want to take me away because I will never let them take away your freedom,” he said.

