Prosecute Fauci? Yes, says Elon Musk

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In May 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci was pressed on by Sen. Rand Paul on whether the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had funded dangerous gain-of-function research at the Chinese lab where Covid is believed to have originated.

Fauci responded: “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

On Thursday, NIH principal deputy director Lawrence Tabak admitted the NIH had indeed funded the dangerous research at the Wuhan lab in hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

On Friday, Elon Musk called for the prosecution of Fauci.

During Thursday’s hearing, Arizona Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko asked Tabak: “Did NIH fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through [Manhattan-based nonprofit] EcoHealth [Alliance]?”

“It depends on your definition of gain-of-function research,” Tabak answered. “If you’re speaking about the generic term, yes, we did.”

Related: Four years late, NIH admits U.S. taxpayers funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab, May 17, 2024

Fauci, often in heated exchanges with Sen. Paul, had insisted on several occasions that the NIH did not fund the research.

Musk did not specify what criminal charges Fauci should face. Perjury and lying to Congress have been recommended by congressional Republicans.

Both offenses carry up to five years in prison and generally have five-year statutes of limitations.

Fauci served as Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser in 2021 and 2022. He led the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 through the end of 2022.

Your Choice