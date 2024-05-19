Crowd boos as biological male wins girls 200 meters at Oregon state championship

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 19, 2024

The crowd booed on Saturday as Aayden Gallagher, a biological male who identifies as a female, won the Class 6A girls 200 meters at the Oregon School Activities Association Track & Field State Championships.

Gallagher, a sophomore at McDaniel High School, won with a time of 23.82 seconds. His time would have been last place in the boys competition.

In the boys 200 meters, the winning time was 21.37. Last place was 22.44.

Gallagher also competed in the 400 meters and had the fastest time in the prelims, but finished second in the final.

The crowd booed even louder when Gallagher took the podium to receive his medal for winning the girls 200 meters.

Look at the girls on the podium applauding when 2nd place (the rightful winner) is announced. Then watch them when the boys name is announced. Stop saying girls are okay with this because they aren’t. This is heartbreaking and deeply regressive. https://t.co/VmjeTtwgIk pic.twitter.com/5o36MbMICD — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 19, 2024

Another proud moment for women’s sports! Aayden Gallagher (male) just placed 1st in the Oregon state championship in the women’s 200m after placing 2nd in the 400m. Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this…& it’s about time. pic.twitter.com/HfJqF4AkzO — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2024

