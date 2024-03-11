They’ve got your numbers: Whistleblower revealed FBI’s scrutiny of all Americans’ purchases

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2024

The feds are colluding with Big Banks and Big Business to “spy on everything Americans buy, every place they go, every thing they do,” Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Chairman Jim Jordan said in his opening statement at a March 7 hearing.

Whistleblowers have revealed to the committee how the FBI is building profiles on Americans based solely on “political belief.”

The Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S Capitol was one of the first instances to shine a light on this practice. The FBI asked for and received from Bank Of America information on all purchases made in the Washington, D.C. area between Jan. 5-6, 2021.

“This wasn’t just purchase data, overlaid with any firearm purchase at any time,” Jordan said.

“How did the FBI get this information? They asked for it .. without any process or warrant.”

Currently, Jordan said, “The FBI is building profiles on the American people. The profile isn’t based on criminal conduct, it is based on political belief. And if you’ve got the wrong political belief, well you are a potential domestic violent extremist.”

How does it work?

“There’s this entity we discovered called the Domestic Security Alliance Council, kind of Orwellian in sound … where the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security works with 650 of the largest companies in the world. They represent two-thirds of the Gross Domestic National Product of the United States Economy,” Jordan said. “And they work through this controlled access portal. What are they sharing in this portal? We are not exactly sure because it is secret.”

According to a report the committee received: “Any American who opposes firearm legislation, the easing of immigration restrictions and the Covid mandate is someone they should be watching.”

“It gets worse,” Jordan added. “The federal government and banks also use something called merchant category code to flag customers who shop at stores like Bass Pro Shop and Cabellas.”

“This is scary where things are headed.”

(View the hearing in its entirety here.)

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists