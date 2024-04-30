They loved, loved, loved Trump; Now judge threatens incarceration at trial in the ‘ice box’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2024

Whether delivering his famous catch phrase “You’re Fired” on The Apprentice, or instructing Kevin McCallister on where the lobby was in The Plaza Hotel in “Home Alone 2,” Donald Trump was much loved in New York City.

Even the ladies of The View had good things to say about him.

Then he ran for president, defeated the Left’s chosen first female presidential candidate, and led the USA to unprecedented successes as a Swamp outsider.

They used to sit on the edges of their seats waiting for him to speak. Now they won’t let him speak at all.

Trump is silenced on all or most corporate and social media platforms despite the fact that he is in the midst of a major presidential election campaign in the United States of America.

Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday ruled that Trump violated a gag order at least nine times in the hush money trial currently taking place in Manhattan.

Trump was fined $9,000 and Merchan warned that if the former president carries out “continued willful violations” of the gag order, he could face “incarceratory punishment” if “necessary and appropriate.”

The gag order bans Trump from speaking publicly about witnesses and family members of court officials.

Trump’s attorneys argue the gag order is a violation of the former president’s First Amendment rights.

Outside the New York City courtroom last week, Trump said: “We have a gag order, which to me is totally unconstitutional. I’m not allowed to talk, but people are allowed to talk about me. So, they can talk about me. They can say whatever they want, they can lie, but I’m not allowed to say anything. I just have to sit back and look at why a conflicted judge has ordered me to have [a] gag order.”

Trump added: “I don’t think anybody’s ever seen anything like this. I’d love to talk to you people. I’d love to say everything that’s on my mind, but I’m restricted because I have a gag order.”

