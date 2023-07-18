The Trump prosecutions in perspective: ‘Buckle up,’ Julie Kelly warns

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2023

Each time former President Donald Trump faces another indictment from those intent on preventing him from moving back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., he gains in the polls.

Expect no different as special prosecutor Jack Smith prepares to indict Trump over his contesting the 2020 election and his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said his legal team was informed on Sunday that he is a target of Smith’s investigation.

Trump already faces a separate federal prosecution on charges that he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House; criminal charges in New York; and the prospect of an additional indictment by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said he had been given “a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.” He attacked Smith as “deranged” and accused the Biden administration of trying to undermine him as he makes another bid for the White House.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said: “I guess, under a Biden administration … you’d expect this.” With Trump strong in recent polls, he added, Team Biden is seeking to “weaponize the government to go after their No. 1 opponent. It’s time and time again. I think the American public is tired of this.”

Attendees at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend overwhelmingly supported Trump in a Republican presidential primary straw poll. The former president garnered a whopping 85.7 percent. His closest GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was at 4.3 percent.

In a statement, Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk said: “The straw poll demonstrates that President Trump remains the single most dominant force among the conservative grassroots. All the attacks against him have seemingly made him even stronger and more popular among the conservative faithful.”

Smith’s investigation on Jan. 6 and the contesting of the 2020 election “has been focused on whether anyone in Trump’s orbit committed crimes by sending fake slates of electors to Congress,” the Wall Street Journal noted. “The grand jury has issued subpoenas to local officials in several battleground states seeking communication between election officials and Trump, his campaign and a broad group of his allies.”

Meanwhile, the first pretrial hearing in the Mar-a-Lago documents case was set for Tuesday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Journalist Julie Kelly, author of “Disloyal Opposition: How the #NeverTrump Right Tried – And Failed — to Take Down the President’, posted a thorough running tally of the classified documents case in a Twitter post:

Big court hearing today in special prosecutor Jack Smith’s “classified documents” case against Donald Trump. Judge Aileen Cannon will consider Smith’s request to continue trial from August to December and Smith’s strict protective order for defense handling of (alleged)… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 18, 2023

Q: “Former President Trump says he received a letter from Jack Smith saying he’s a target of a grand jury investigation of January 6th probe. Do you have a reaction to that?”@RepMTG: “Yeah, it’s absolute bullshit!” pic.twitter.com/zxrScL95tp — CSPAN (@cspan) July 18, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish