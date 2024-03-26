The real Joe Biden: Journalist takes readers behind the scenes with FOIA, Secret Service sources

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2024

When his cognitive abilities are functioning, Joe Biden likes to project the image of the “average Joe,” an affable and compassionate man of the people.

Behind the scenes, however, Secret Service agents detailed to Biden paint a much darker picture of an uncaring, indifferent old coot who liked to swim naked in front of female agents and was careless when handling the so-called “nuclear football.”

“In fact, going back to when Biden was vice president, his treatment of his Secret Service detail spotlights the difference between the image he seeks to project and the reality,” said Ronald Kessler, a former Washington Post and Wall Street Journal investigative reporter and author of “The First Family Detail: Secret Service Agents Reveal the Hidden Lives of the Presidents”.

Almost every week, Kessler notes in an op-ed for The Washington Times, Biden as vice president “would decide on the spur of the moment to return to his Wilmington home and stay there for a few days, never giving agents a chance to plan their personal schedules. As a result, they had no social lives.”

Through interviews with agents and via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Kessler revealed Biden’s “true character and calamitous lack of compassion for the American people.”

During his current stint in the White House, Biden for almost a year “took no action to protect his Secret Service agents from vicious bites by his German Shepherd Commander. Now, with a Freedom of Information Act disclosure, we know that Biden’s Secret Service agents endured 24 dog-biting incidents involving Commander, including one that led to an agent receiving six stitches to his arm. A uniformed Secret Service officer bitten by Commander in the fall of 2022 needed treatment at a hospital.”

If Biden were really an “average Joe,” animal control “would have been called in after the first incident and his dog taken away,” Kessler notes. But because of the Bidens’s “arrogance and stunning lack of compassion, his agents had to operate in an atmosphere of fear, never knowing when they may be attacked.”

Biden’s hand-picked Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, “should have stepped in immediately and told” Biden that the Secret Service “could not protect if agents were constantly attacked. But failing that, the shocking episode tells us everything we need to know about Biden’s true character,” Kessler notes.

Old Joe “also had a habit of swimming nude at the pools at his home and the Naval Observatory,” Kessler adds. “Female agents were offended that regularly, they had to watch Biden swim naked. As with the dog-biting incidents, if Biden were an ordinary citizen and exposed himself to women, he would have been arrested.”

When it comes to disregarding the welfare of Americans, however, Biden’s handling of the nuclear football takes the cake.

Biden insisted to his Secret Service agents “that they keep the military aide with the nuclear football at least a mile behind his motorcade when he was touring in Delaware,” Kessler notes. “In the event of a devastating threatened attack on the U.S., the president—or vice president as his backup—would confirm his identity to the National Military Command Center at the Pentagon over a secure phone in the nuclear football by reading codes from the Sealed Authenticator System card that he is supposed to carry with him at all times.”

If President Barack Obama had been incapacitated or taken our, “even with no traffic, there would not have been time for the military aide to catch up with Biden to allow him to launch a counterstrike using the nuclear football.”

In addition to putting the country at risk when he was in Delaware, “Biden insisted on having only two Secret Service vehicles near him when he vacationed in places such as the Hamptons, instructing the military aide with the nuclear football to remain at a hotel,” Kessler adds. “Biden did not want the military aide near him because of pure narcissism: According to agents I interviewed, Biden wanted to project a ‘regular Joe’ image. A long motorcade would conflict with that image.”

