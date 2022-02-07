The real Jan. 6 fight: Trump fires back at Pence as Joe Biden’s ‘conveyor belt’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2022

In an address to the Federalist Society on Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence said “there are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject electoral college votes. And I heard this week, President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election’. President Trump is wrong … I had no right to overturn the election.”

Trump responded by saying that Pence indeed had that right in the face of massive voter fraud and irregularities, more evidence of which was presented by the creators of a new documentary revealing video of illegal ballot trafficking in 2020 election swing states.

“Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible,” Trump said.

“Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That’s why the Democrats and RINOs are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice. The reason they want it changed is because they now say they don’t want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote. In other words, I was right and everyone knows it. If there is fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out. The Dems and RINOs want to take that right away. A great opportunity lost, but not forever, in the meantime our Country is going to hell!”

Trump added: “If Nancy Pelosi does her job on security, there is no ‘January 6.’ So the corrupt Unselect Committee should stop its work immediately! The Committee is nothing but a cover up for Pelosi’s failure to act and Biden’s failed Administration. The more time the Fake News Media spends talking about this, the less time they have to talk about Inflation, the horrendously implemented Afghanistan withdrawal, rising gas prices, loss of energy independence, Woke military leaders, etc. That’s what the Radical Left Dems want!”

Pence has maintained that he and Trump do not see “eye to eye” on the events of Jan. 6. He has continued to take the position that he did not have constitutional authority to do anything more in Congress than certify the 2020 election results.

“Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” Pence said in his address.

Meanwhile, Trump and other potential 2024 hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are scheduled to speak at this month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. Pence has not been formally asked to speak.

“We did not officially invite him but in our last conversation over a year ago, I told the Vice President that we would welcome him and he should call us when he is ready to come back,” said Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union that hosts the event. “His voice is important in explaining the extent of voter fraud from 2020 and why the 1/6 committee is a renegade destructive political effort aimed at maligning former White House staffers and Trump/Pence supporters.”

