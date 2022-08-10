The raid of Mar-A-Largo detailed: ‘Arrogant’ DOJ lawyers watched as FBI agents searched Melania’s wardrobe

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2022

The search warrant for the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida on Monday was reportedly limited to finding presidential records as well as evidence of classified information being stored at Mar-a-Lago.

So what were agents doing rifling through Melania Trump’s wardrobe?

Did they think the former first lady pocketed some documents before leaving the White House?

Or is this just how FBI agents get their kicks these days?

Three Department of Justice lawyers, described by one eyewitness as “arrogant,” looked on as a team of FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago and snooped into Melania’s wardrobe during Monday’s raid, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported on Tuesday.

During the raid, the DOJ lawyers repeatedly told Trump representatives: “We have full access to everything. We can go everywhere,” the eyewitness said.

Trump’s lawyers were forbidden by the feds to observe the search in any way and were forced to wait outside in the 91 degree heat as the raid was conducted.

The feds also instructed Trump’s representatives to switch off the security cameras but they refused, the report said.

The FBI raid of the 128-room, 62,500-square foot property lasted over nine hours, as agents reportedly arrived at 9:00 a.m. and did not leave until after 6:30 p.m. The bureau sent in a team of 30 plainclothes agents to conduct the raid, possibly the first time the word “plainclothes” was used in Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

The raid by agents from the Southern District of Florida and the FBI’s Washington Field Office extended through the Trump family’s entire private quarters, as well as to a separate office and safe, and a locked basement storage room in which 15 cardboard boxes of material from the White House were stored, Devine noted.

The boxes contain documents and mementos from Trump’s presidency, reportedly including letters from Barack Obama and Kim Jong-Un, and other correspondence with world leaders.

A legal source said that the boxes had been packed up by the General Services Administration and shipped to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office in January 2020.

Trump’s attorneys, led by Evan Corcoran, had been cooperating fully with federal authorities on the return of the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to sources.

