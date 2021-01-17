The Purge: Students, alumni demand Harvard revoke degrees for Trump officials, allies in Congress

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2021

The enemies of free speech at Harvard have made it clear that they do not intend to be left out when it comes to participating in The Purge.

Graduate students and alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School are demanding the Ivy League institution revoke the degrees of any graduate who worked for the Trump administration and any graduate serving in Congress who is considered an ally of President Donald Trump.

“Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes — rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression — incited the violent insurrection on January 6,” reads a petition signed by the group.

The petition specifically names Harvard graduates Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“A Harvard degree is a privilege, not a right,” reads the petition. “Harvard had no qualms about rescinding offers of admission to high school students because of racist activity online that did not reflect the University’s values. But holding teenagers accountable is easy. Harvard should have the will to hold adult insurrectionists to the same standards.”

Observers wondered whether the petitioners would apply the same standard to all “racist activity” and ask for the revocation of all Harvard degrees to those who worked for or support Planned Parenthood. One of the founders of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, admittedly spoke at a Ku Klux Klan event and was an advocate of eugenics.

George Washington University Law Professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said the petition is “chilling,” and that there “is a vast and obvious difference between the withdrawing of an offer of admission and the revoking of an earned degree. One is an offer of admission and the other is a vested degree. One action is prospective and the other is retroactive.”

