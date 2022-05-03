‘The Devil went down to Georgia’: Primary free-for-all includes Trump, Bush and Satan

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2022

The Republican gubernatorial primary is breaking loose in Georgia on May 24.

Former Sen. David Perdue has been endorsed over incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp by former President Donald Trump, but truth be told many conservative Republicans have issues with both men and the voting machines that have thrown recent elections in the state into controversy.

At a rally in Commerce, Georgia in March, Trump called Kemp “a turncoat, a coward, and a complete and total disaster.”

Kemp is leading in most polling. Any candidate who surpasses the 50 percent threshold in the primary will avoid a runoff in June.

Kemp told the New York Post he is fine with not getting Trump’s endorsement, adding: “I’ve never said a bad word about President Trump. And I don’t plan on doing so. I appreciate what he did for our state.”

Kemp is, however, also being backed by former President George W. Bush who would rather hang out with the Obamas and the Clintons than the Trumps.

Bush will appear at a fundraiser for Kemp in Texas this month at the home of real estate developer Harlan Crow, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by Politico. Hosts of the May 16 event include Crow; Jim Francis, a major Texas bundler; Republican strategist Karl Rove; and Ross Perot, Jr., son of the former presidential candidate.

Kemp’s latest financial report reveals his wealth has grown by more than $3 million since he took office in 2019, thanks partly to a string of real estate holdings and business investments that appreciated in value, according to an Atlanta Journal Constitution report.

Also running in the GOP primary for governor is Kandiss Taylor, who has said she will take on the “Satanic cabal” that she says governs world affairs and also vows to demolish the Georgia Guidestones by executive order if elected.

The notorious Georgia Guidestones, which stand in Georgia’s Elbert County, outline the globalist depopulation agenda. Taylor is also vowing to fight anti-white racism and the leftist indoctrination of children in Georgia’s schools.

Meanwhile, Team Biden’s Department of Justice reportedly coordinated its legal assault on Georgia’s election integrity law last year with several liberal advocacy groups, and is now trying to conceal the content of their communications by claiming they are covered by legal privileges.

Emails and memos obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and reviewed by Just the News show extensive communications between DOJ officials and some of the biggest names in the liberal legal advocacy world, including the NAACP, the ACLU, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The communications also include the Perkins Coie law firm, which represented the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee and now finds itself enmeshed in Special Counsel John Durham’s prosecution of Michael Sussmann, a former partner at the firm who is accused of lying to the FBI when he spread false Russia dirt on Donald Trump back in 2016, the memos show.

“Thanks for reaching out. We are available on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss those topics,” DOJ trial attorney Jasmyn Richardson wrote Leah Aden of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on Aug. 6, 2021 in an email string setting up one of several meetings and conferences about the Georgia law.

The topics for the meeting were redacted by DOJ, claiming they are covered by deliberative privilege and attorney work product secrecy.

The memos show that a month after the Biden administration sued Georgia to overturn its election integrity law the advocacy groups and DOJ constructed an agreement to protect their discussions and emails from public disclosure by calling them “common interest communications.”

“Hi all, as confirmed on today’s call, each of the entities that participated in today’s call … agree on their own behalf and on behalf of their respective clients in this litigation that they share a common interest in the successful prosecution of this litigation and that they may share (but are not required to share) privileged communications and other litigation material between and among them without waiving the attorney-client privilege, the work product protection or any other privilege or protection,” Ezra D. Rosenberg, the codirector of the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers’ Committee, wrote the group on July 28, 2021.

At least three DOJ lawyers were included on that memo.

Nearly all the communications after that time included a disclaimer claiming they were “common interest communications” and were heavily redacted by DOJ to hide the substance of discussions before they were released under FOIA.

Raffensperger said the redactions and the privilege claims smack of political favoritism, since DOJ should consider the American public and not one-sided political allies as its clients.

I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones. Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown! Contribute: https://t.co/nvrU2idhNX pic.twitter.com/yoFWeNXUpM — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) May 2, 2022

