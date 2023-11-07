That was fast: Facebook wasted no time censoring release of Nashville transfesto

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2023

Facebook censors kicked into high gear almost as soon as three pages from the manifesto of Nashville mass shooter Audrey Hale hit social media on Monday.

On March 27 of this year, Hale, a 28-year-old female who identified as a man named Aiden, shot and killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at the Covenant School in Nashville. Police shot and killed Hale.

The manifesto showed Hale had prayed to God to have a “high death count” and wanted to shoot “little crackers” with “white privileges.”

Not The Bee noted: “If the FBI has fought this long to hide the manifesto, it would not be surprising if government-influenced tech companies would also work to hide the killer’s message.”

Immediately after release of the pages by Steven Crowder, Facebook began to censor the story and remove it from the platform.

Woke violence is violence.https://t.co/tXKxUK6UgJ — James Lindsay, Wokesetta Stone (@ConceptualJames) November 6, 2023

Facebook users reported they were unable to share the story:

Well can’t share nashville manifesto on Facebook that’s for sure pic.twitter.com/XaJ47VtfUi — MAGA Michelle (@candiedmickey) November 6, 2023

Crowder said Google also appeared to be censoring the story:

