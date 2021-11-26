Thank Joe Biden that America didn’t run out of food on Thanksgiving?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2021

Thanksgiving dinner may have cost much more than a year ago, as did the gasoline millions of Americans needed to shop for that dinner, but the supply chain crisis didn’t crumble into catastrophe and the country didn’t run out of food — and for Joe Biden that’s enough to take a victory shuffle.

Biden, or more likely one of his handlers, said in a message from his Twitter account: “For all those concerns a few weeks ago that there would not be ample food available for Thanksgiving, families can rest easy today. Grocery stores are well-stocked with turkey and everything else you need.”

Yes, Team Biden actually boasted that what was the most prosperous country in the history of the world — before it came into power — did not run out of food, something that seemed impossible prior to Jan. 20, 2021.

The mockery rightly ensued:

