Texas man praised by Big Media as voting rights hero is arrested for illegal voting

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2021

A Houston man who was hailed by the corporate media as a voting rights hero has been arrested on two counts of illegal voting.

Hervis Rogers, who became a Big Media sensation after he stood in line for 6 hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, was in jail Friday on charges that it was illegal for him to vote at all because he was on parole from a felony conviction.

In Texas, illegal voting is a second-degree felony that carries a possible sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Rogers’s bail was set at $100,000.

In 1995, Rogers was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in prison for burglary and intent to commit theft.

On Super Tuesday in March 2020, Rogers emerged from a polling center at a historically Black college around 1:30 a.m. “The way it was set up, it was like it was set up for me to walk away,” Rogers told reporters in comments carried by multiple corporate media outlets, including The Associated Press.

Leftist news reports had claimed that the lines at precincts such as the one Rogers voted in were hours long, while lines in mostly white, Republican neighborhoods were shorter.

The Austin NPR station noted in a July 9 reported that Rogers “was applauded as a tenacious, civic-minded man who worked hard to exercise his right to vote.”

After leftists criticized the arrest of Rogers for illegal voting, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted: “Hervis is a felon rightly barred from voting under TX law. This liberal NPR article even says so, but buries it: ‘Rogers voted before his parole was scheduled to end, he was likely ineligible to cast a ballot on Election Day.’ I prosecute voter fraud everywhere we find it!”

