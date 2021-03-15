Texas governor: Biden policies are ‘enriching, empowering the drug cartels in Mexico’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2021

The nation’s capital is a militarized zone where politicians and so-called commanders-in-chief protected by National Guard reside safely behind walls and create laws to open the southern border for anyone to illegally enter the U.S.

So what if some those migrants die while trekking north? Tens of thousands more are making it across to vote Democrat. That’s all the reason the party currently in power needs, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy charged.

While there is ongoing debate on Joe Biden’s literal awareness, there is no doubt his team knows what is happening at the border. Which makes investigative reporter Drew Hernandez’s detailing of the immoral human smuggling operation along the border all the more tragic.

“The cartels will literally tell these people, ‘If you have a minor with you we’ll give you a lower price of $3,200. We’ll give you safe passage.’ ” Hernandez told Steve Bannon’s War Room on Friday.

On top of child smuggling, “we have all these pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers being released into the United States,” Hernandez said.

“The Border Patrol officers told me that the Biden administration and policies, they are enriching, they are empowering the drug cartels in Mexico who make money off of the people that they assist in smuggling into the state of Texas,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

“The cartels make money off of these migrants that you and your viewers see on TV,” Abbott told host Maria Bartiromo.

Abbott said there have been 110,000 apprehensions at the border this year, including 800 criminal aliens, 78 sex offenders, and 62 gang members.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll found voters are opposed to the Biden team’s plan to ease citizenship requirements for illegal immigrants.

A majority, 51 percent, reject amnesty and believe that immigrants should only be granted permanent work permits and a path to citizenship after living in the U.S. for at least five years. Some 16 percent said they should never be given citizenship.

In the poll, 73 percent of voters said they are concerned about the flood of migrants over the border and the government’s ability to meet Covid-19 protocols.

In calling for an immediate hearing on the growing border crisis, California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock noted: “As if the Biden immigration policies were not enough of an open-borders rally cry, Wednesday during a White House press briefing, President Biden’s Coordinator for the Southern Border shockingly stated in Spanish ‘la frontera no esta cerrada,’ which translates to “the border is not closed.”

“There is no doubt that the Mexican cartels who want to continue to get rich by smuggling migrants across the border will play and replay that clip to entice more business,” McClintock said.

Meanwhile, in the well-fortified Washington, D.C., Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy noted: “People bury their heads in the sand up here, protected by fences with razor wire, walking through magnetometers, tweeting about how they somehow have compassion for immigrants.”

Pointing to a photo, Roy adds: “This is what is happening to immigrants in south Texas. There are mass graves where cartels kill people around the Rio Grande. People dying in the desert.”

“Cartels have operational control of our border and the Biden administration knows it and they don’t care,” Roy said in an earlier tweet.

Or, maybe, they care very much. About the future votes they stand to gain. In the meantime, the lives lost are just collateral damage for Biden and his Democrats.

