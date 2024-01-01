Texas AG Paxton: U.S. under Biden ‘helping aid and abet the cartels’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2024

Despite record numbers of illegals continuing to pour across the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration has vowed to sue Texas if the state enforces a new law that would allow state officials to arrest and detain those who enter the country illegally but release those who agree to return to Mexico and not proceed with criminal charges.

“They’re helping aid and abet the cartels, and then Texas says, ‘We’ve had enough, we’re gonna do something about it,’ and then they threaten us from enforcing our own laws,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on the Fox Business Network’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo”.

Paxton added: “It seems pretty crazy, and hard to believe, that we have a government that is working against its own citizens and helping the cartels move as many people across the border as possible.”

Meanwhile, the number of illegal aliens entering the U.S. is now outpacing the number of babies being born to American mothers.

At the current rate of more than 9,000 daily encounters along the southern border, December was likely to close at well over 300,000 incursions — a figure that does not include other U.S. frontiers, or known or unknown gotaways.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported that the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, which began on Oct. 1, will also go down as the worst ever with more than 760,000 encounters.

“All records being blown out of the water under the Biden admin as the crisis gets worse – not better,” Melugin wrote.

To give you a sense of the immense and growing size of illegal immigration! https://t.co/DcMQIUbCOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2023

