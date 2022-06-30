Texas AG on 51 trafficking victims: ‘Biden administration doesn’t care about these people’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2022

Authorities on Tuesday began the grim task of identifying the 51 migrants who died after being smuggled across Team Biden’s open border and abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat.

While they acted swiftly to pass gun-control legislation in the wake of the Uvalde shooting which left 21 people dead, Team Biden and the Democrat Party have said little and are likely to do nothing following the migrant trafficking tragedy, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Paxton said: “We just had Uvalde, where 21 people were killed. He made a really big deal about that, we had, obviously, legislation passed, which he was for, he got very engaged in that issue, this is twice as many people and he says we’re grandstanding about it and he dismisses it. Because, look, we all know he’s invited this problem. He’s asked the cartels to bring these people here. This is going to happen again. It’s happened before and the Biden administration doesn’t care about these people.”

Paxton added: “[T]hose numbers are just going to go up as the heat continues to increase, which it will in Texas throughout July and August and into September, people are going to die and the Biden administration is literally encouraging this to happen. They’re willing to let these people die to get more people in the country.”

New York businessman Thomas Geraghty noted in a Facebook post:

The “compassionate, considerate, heartfelt, defenders of humanity” that is the Democrat Party has been strangely oblivious to the mass tragedy of the 50 people who died of heat stoke while locked in a semi-truck at the U.S. border. No Democrat has mentioned the horrific news report. Why is that? It’s this — When Democrats point to a terrible tragedy like this. it’s expected they will be pointing the finger of blame that caused the loss of life. In this case they would have to be pointing to their own policies, and a president who encouraged this. So, the answer, for Democrats, is to say nothing. They do that all the time when things paint them in a poor light. They just spike the story.”

