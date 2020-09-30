Telemundo poll: 66 percent of respondents say Trump won debate

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2020

In a poll conducted following Tuesday night’s debate, 66 percent of participants told Telemundo they believed President Donald Trump won the debate.

Only 34 percent of respondents thought Biden won.

Telemundo ranks as the number one Spanish-language broadcast network, including among the coveted 18-49 age group.

Telemundo anchor Felicidad Aveleyra warned in Spanish, “This isn’t a scientific poll.”

Support for Trump among Hispanics has been surging. A poll conducted by Atlas Intel in August found 41 percent of Hispanics backed the president.

An NBC/Marist poll released in early September showed Biden was dramatically underperforming with Latino voters in Florida. Among Florida Latino voters, which Hillary Clinton won by 27 points in 2016 and still lost the state, Trump leads with 50 percent compared to Biden’s 46.

“Democrat operatives must be panicking in the fallout of the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, considering the initial response from the Hispanic community,” Shane Trejo wrote for Big League Politics.

