Team Biden sends migrant children to former Japanese internment camp

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2021

As unaccompanied minors continue to pour across the U.S. southern border, Joe Biden is sending some of them to a camp in California which once served as an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

The decision raises at least two questions for “journalists” employed by Corporate Media, some of whom have been hired as “independent fact checkers” by the social media monopolies: 1) Is this the humane approach to illegal immigration Team Biden promised? and 2) Is it newsworthy?

The Los Angeles County Fairgrounds (as it is now known) in Pomona will serve as an emergency shelter for unaccompanied children who have crossed the border into the United States, Los Angeles County has announced.

Hilda Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said the decision was made after discussions with the Biden White House, Press California reported on April 9.

In 1942, months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt authorized the internment of Japanese Americans, fearing they would be loyal to the emperor of Japan.

Opened in May 1942, the detention camp had 309 barracks, 8 mess halls, and 36 shower and latrine facilities. It reached a peak population of more than 5,000 before it closed later in the year. Most of the internees were transferred to another camp in Wyoming.

Today, the location serves as the Fairplex parking lot, the Press California report noted. In recent months, it has hosted one of the county’s mega Covid-19 vaccination sites.

“Los Angeles County has a responsibility and an opportunity to care for unaccompanied minors coming to the United States,” Solis said Thursday. “This is not a border crisis – but, instead, it is everyone’s crisis.”

Team Biden is spending more than $60 million a week to care for the more than 16,000 unaccompanied migrant teenagers and children now in federally-run shelters.

The Department of Homeland Security is spending the bulk of the money on costly temporary beds in “pop up” shelters in convention centers, converted oil worker camps and military bases, The Washington Post reported.

