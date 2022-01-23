Team Biden picked Friday to silently sanction China for missile proliferation to North Korea

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2022

There was no press conference Friday when the Biden administration, in a little-noticed post to the Federal Register, announced sanctions on three Chinese entities for engaging in “missile technology proliferation activities” after a flurry of North Korean missile tests this month.

Those sanctioned, according to the Friday report, are:

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) First Academy, and its sub-units and successors;

• China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) Fourth Academy, and its sub-units and successors; and

• Poly Technologies Incorporated (PTI), and its sub-units and successors.

Analyst Rick Fisher, a Geostrategy-Direct.com contributing editor, said in a LinkedIn post: “Since their first reveal in April 2012 I have been reporting and analyzing China’s proliferation of missile technology to North Korea, regularly asking why no U.S. sanctions? So in the Friday January 21 Federal Register, the U.S. State Dept finally announces sanctions against the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and POLY for proliferation. While very grateful, one has to ask, why no U.S. press conference, why does the world have to first learn of this from the PRC MOFA?”

The State Department said the following sanctions are being imposed on the Chinese entities for two years:

• Denial of all new individual licenses for the transfer to the sanctioned entities of all items on the U.S. Munitions List and all items the export of which is controlled under the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) of 2018;

• Denial of all U.S. Government contracts with the sanctioned entities; and

• Prohibition on the importation into the United States of all products produced by the sanctioned entities.

China blasted the U.S. move: “This is a typical hegemonic action. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters.

“China urges the United States to immediately correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant sanctions and stop suppressing Chinese enterprises and smearing China.”

