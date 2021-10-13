Team Biden ends ICE raids of workplaces with suspected illegals

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2021

Team Biden continues to prioritize illegal immigrants at the expense of American citizens. Consider:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday announced it is ending mass workplace arrests of employees who are suspected to be living in the U.S. illegally.

But Team Biden is taking it even further, saying it will be fighting against the abuse of illegal workers, including the paying of substandard wages, unsafe working conditions, and human trafficking.

So, if you’re an American citizen being paid substandard wages or working in unsafe conditions, take it up with HR.

If you’re an illegal immigrant living illegally and working illegally in the U.S., the Biden regime will fight for you and your privilege of more pay and a better working environment.

In the past, Republican presidents have used workplace raids as strong deterrents against illegal immigration.

In 2019, U.S. immigration officials raided seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, arresting 680 illegal workers in what reports said was the largest workplace sting in at least a decade.

The agencies that conducted the raids – Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Citizenship and Immigration Services – will now shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers,” according to DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas

“The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers,” Mayorkas said.

So, to sum up, the Biden regime is doing nothing to stop illegals from coming in, doing nothing to stop illegals from taking jobs away from American citizens, and is going even further to take away the ability of agencies to enforce illegal immigration policies.

