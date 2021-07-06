Tall tales of Mighty Joe at the bat

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2021

While hosting the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Joe Biden wowed the ballplayers and his many faithful fans in the corporate media with tales of the mighty wallop he unleashed during a Congressional Baseball Game in 1973 — or was it 1974?

Biden said: “And I — I just want you to know that there — we have a congressional baseball game every year. In the very beginning, I used to be a center fielder and my Walter Mitty dream — anyways, it’s a long story. And my kids only remember two things that ever happened to me in my career — my boys. And they’ve met kings and queens, they’ve gone to other countries. But I played, when the first, second congressional baseball game at the old stadium — the old Washington stadium. And I hit one off the right-center field wall. It bounced off the wall. I think it’s 368 or — I don’t know what is exactly now — but off the wall. And I’m rounding — anyway, to make a long story short, my kids remember that, all the rest. And guess what? The only thing I remember, too. Here I thought: What could have been. What could have been.”

And what wasn’t.

Newspaper accounts from 1973 show Biden did in fact get a hit in that game, a single. Whether that single was a bomb off the wall is another tale.

Republican National Committee researcher Zac Parkinson did some digging into old newspapers and found that Biden did actually play in the 1974 Congressional game, but Mighty Joe struck out and grounded out in two plate appearances.

So, did Joe Biden hit a ball off the wall only to get thrown out at first base (the “groundout”)? Would have been pretty embarrassing given he was in his 30s at the time.

Not to mention, the congressional games in 1973, 1974, 1975, and 1976 were held at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore. So maybe Joe went 0 for 2 in Baltimore, then headed over to the “old Washington stadium” and promptly hit one off the wall.

In 1975, Biden reportedly was stuck in traffic and only arrived in time to play one inning.

But Biden was not just belting baseballs — (in his mind) — he was a multi-sport star.

In September 2012, during a campaign stop in Athens, Ohio, then-Vice President Biden said the last time he was in the town was when he was playing for the University of Delaware against the Ohio University football team on October 19, 1963. Biden also claimed that during that 1963 Ohio visit he almost got arrested for walking into a girls’ dormitory.

In a September 2012 article titled “Win One for the Fibber”, Breitbart News noted that, in his own memoir, Biden wrote that he gave up playing football while at Delaware. He is not listed on Internet records of past Delaware football team rosters.

In an October 2012 article titled “The Longest Yarn”, Gateway Pundit noted that Biden did not play collegiate football at the University of Delaware in 1961, 1962, 1963, or 1964, according to past yearbooks.

The 1984 University of Delaware yearbook included an interview with Biden during which he talks about his “triple major” (later during Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign he admitted he lied and had two majors, not three) and playing “intramural football” (flag football). There is no mention about him playing college football.

But, wait, here some other amazing athletic feats pulled off by Honest Joe Biden:

The time he struck out Babe Ruth.

The time he sacked Joe Namath.

The time he knocked out Muhammad Ali.

Remember this?

Joe was there and won by 1 stroke. Just ask the late Kim Jong-Il.

Don’t think any of that happened? Just ask Corn Pop, he’ll tell you.

Biden’s second Congressional baseball game would have been in 1974 Did he really hit a 368 foot shot? No, he went 0-2 https://t.co/EXtET8orNx pic.twitter.com/TwUnAy1Zgg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 2, 2021

Dominion is overseeing his scorecard.

Don’t worry, at the end of 18 holes, Joe will be -12 with 3 hole-in-ones.

Trust them. https://t.co/8GGPpoD7s6 — Jason Kemp (@jasonkemp) May 18, 2021

