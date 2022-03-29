Survey: Most Americans want cognitive tests for Biden and Pelosi

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2022

A majority of voters believe cognitive tests are in order for 79-year-old Joe Biden and 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi, a survey found.

The results follow a series of comments Biden made while in Europe, including his call for regime change in Russia, that potentially endangered national and international security and were walked back by his White House handlers.

“SILVER ALERT 58% say cognitive test time — 55% say Biden won’t last his term,” tweeted John McLaughlin, referring to the latest McLaughlin & Associates survey.

In the survey, 58% said Biden should take a cognitive test and release the results. Just 30% said he shouldn’t.

For Tuesday’s address to the press, Biden’s staff wrote him a notecard titled “Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points.”

The poll of 1,000 voters also found 61% support a cognitive test for Pelosi.

When asked between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who’s more incompetent, the survey found that it’s a near toss-up, with Biden at 15%, Harris at 11%, and “Both” at 33%.

“This means six in 10 voters view either our president, the vice president or both as incompetent. This is a very disturbing result at a time when inflation is rampant and war is threatening the world,” McLaughlin said.

The survey also asked about Biden’s longevity, and a majority of respondents said they expect Biden to be replaced by Harris before the end of his first term. On that question, 55% said it is likely Harris will finish off Biden’s first term.

Biden had to have “I was not articulating a change in policy” written verbatim on a notecard so he wouldn’t screw it up… and he still screwed it up pic.twitter.com/OvEwlHQVry — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 28, 2022

