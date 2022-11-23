Supremes, Swamp, Barr lower the boom on Trump once again; He and one columnist respond

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2022

The assault on Donald Trump from the Left and assorted RINOs never takes a holiday.

During this Thanksgiving week, Trump fired back after salvos were launched at him from the Supreme Court, Department of Justice, and by none other than former Attorney General William Barr.

Trump on Wednesday slammed the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal to keep his tax returns out of the hands of House Democrats.

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

Trump added: “Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do! It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates a terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Trump‘s request to block his taxes from the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee.

It is not known when the IRS will turn over the documents to the House panel, but any lengthy delay could mean a victory for Trump as Republicans will take control of the House in January.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice last week all but admitted that it “intends to interfere in the 2024 presidential election” when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his alleged handling of classified documents, a columnist noted.

Writing for the Washington Examiner on Nov. 22, Elizabeth Stauffer noted: “This is the Democratic Party’s fifth consecutive attempt to manipulate the will of the people. In 2016, based on a bogus dossier commissioned by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee, the FBI tried to portray Trump as an agent of Russia. They did this despite the fact that declassified notes taken by former CIA Director John Brennan following a July 28, 2016, meeting show he knew the allegations of Russian collusion had been manufactured by Clinton. Please note the date. The FBI opened Crossfire Hurricane, better known as the Russia collusion hoax, just two days later.”

Under Garland’s leadership, Stauffer wrote, “the corruption that began during the Obama administration has become more deeply entrenched. The DOJ’s prosecution of Jan. 6 protesters was elevated to priority status. The FBI altered its classification system to make it appear as though domestic terrorism — from MAGA Republicans, no doubt — was a major threat to the U.S. Most notably, three months prior to the 2022 election, Garland himself ordered the FBI’s dramatic raid on Mar-a-Lago to search for classified documents Trump had removed from the White House when he left office. Although many former presidents have done the same thing, none have ever been investigated, let alone prosecuted.”

Even though Garland vowed that the new special counsel investigation into Trump would be timely, “it will no doubt stretch into 2024, thus impacting the next presidential election cycle. This is the stuff of corrupt third-world governments, not democratic republics,” Stauffer wrote.

Meanwhile, Barr claimed in an interview with PBS the the DOJ has a legitimate basis for indicting Trump over the classified documents allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago.

“Given what’s gone on, I think they probably have the evidence that would check the box,” Barr said. “They have the case.”

Trump’s response:

Sloppy Bill Barr was a weak and ineffective Attorney General who was fired (he didn’t quit!), and now he’s nothing more than a disgruntled former “employee.” Barr was a “Bushie” who was petrified of being Impeached, which the Dems were going to do until he changed course on the Rigged Election. He knows nothing about the Document Hoax, & as a lawyer & former A.G., shouldn’t be talking. Weak RINO Bill Barr always caved to the Dems, & is a disgrace to the Republican Party, & our Nation!

