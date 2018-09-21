Supreme madness: Gossip-based, warrning narratives about mystery accuser spiral out of control

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2018

Depending on which side you talk to, Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford is “courageous” and “believable,” an “absolutely unreliable witness,” was a regular figure on the nightlife scene at a popular Delaware resort, and has some kind of connection with the PGA golf tour.

As a student at the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Blasey Ford “ran with students from a network of exclusive tony schools just across the border from the District of Columbia – that have landed her at the center of the most explosive Supreme Court confirmation battle in decades,” The Washington Times noted in a Sept. 20 report.

Blasey Ford said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago, when she was 15 and he was 17.

Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Prep, “the Jesuit boys’ school that molds the sons of privilege,” while Blasey Ford was at Holton-Arms, “the all-girl’s bastion for the daughters of the liberal elite,” the Times noted. “Students from the two schools in Bethesda, Maryland, regularly socialized, and the families in those circles often vacationed on the beaches of Delaware and Maryland – Ms. Blasey Ford among them.”

A man who encountered Blasey Ford at Dewey Beach, a Delaware resort, , told The Washington Times on the condition of anonymity that the resort “was a yuppie town, and weekend warriors were coming down from D.C. It was their Vegas.”

Blasey Ford was a popular figure on the Dewey Beach bar scene, the man said. Blasey Ford also “once got caught in a romantic triangle that culminated with two men getting into a fistfight over her,” the Times report said, citing people familiar with the incident.

“She enjoyed the Dewey Beach nightlife,” said another resident speaking on the condition of anonymity. The resident, now a restaurant owner, added that the town was “pretty wild” in those days.

Jim Gensheimer, a close friend of Blasey Ford, said she had struggled academically late in high school and early in college before steadying herself.

Jim Gensheimer, in an email to the Times, said “She clearly has nothing to gain and much to lose by going public with her story. I know from things she has told me, including her need to have more than one exit door in her bedroom to prevent her from being trapped, that this event was serious enough to have a lasting impact on her life.”

Classmates and fellow alumnae from Holton-Arms have signed a letter to Congress vouching for her Blasey Ford, saying she came forward as an “act of civic duty.”

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova called the entire episode “a joke.”

“She (Blasey Ford) is absolutely unreliable as a witness. And tonight all over the country, PGA golf tour members are talking about her,” diGenova said on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show on Sept. 20.

The golf connection diGenova was referring to is likely Blasey Ford’s father, Ralph Blasey, who “was president of the all-male Burning Tree Golf Club in Bethesda,” Politico reported.

“I can only tell you this. There is more news coming out every day about Dr. Ford,” diGenova said. “The Washington Post is doing a biography on her right now. And in the course of doing so, they contacted, at her request, members of the PGA tour. One of whom told the Post, ‘I don’t think you really want to talk to me.’ ”

“I’m for calling in outside witnesses,” diGenova continued. “I want all the PGA golfers who have anything to say about her brought in to testify… She has put her character at issue. Bring in those golfers!”

Reports have also noted that longtime Democrat operative Ricki Seidman is now advising Blasey Ford.

In an interview with Politico on Sept. 20, Seidman confirmed she is helping Ford work through the process of arranging a potential hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I believe her and I think she’s very courageous for coming this far,” Seidman told Politico.

Prior to her post as senior principal at TSD Communications, Seidman was then-Senator Joe Biden’s communications director in 2008 and later advised the White House on the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Judge Sonia Sotomayor in 2009. The longtime Democrat operative was also the deputy communications director during the Clinton years.

One Republican official told Politico that Seidman’s involvement “feels more like a Democratic super PAC than a legal effort to get at the truth.”

An email obtained by The New York Times reveals Ford declined to testify on Sept. 24 and is instead proposing to appear before lawmakers on an unspecified day next week if given “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Appearing before the committee “is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event,” the email written said. One of the conditions is to have Kavanaugh testify first, followed by Blasey Ford, which legal analysts say the committee is unlikely to grant.

Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals Service is reportedly investigating violent threats sent to Kavanaugh’s wife.

Citing an unnamed, high-ranking Trump official, the Wall Street Journal and CNN report at least four vulgar messages were sent to Ashley Kavanaugh’s work email address. In one instance, she was sent an email which reads, “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell.” Another message states “Hi, Ashley,” you should tell her husband to “put a bullet in his … skull.”

“My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” another email read.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Kavanaugh is said to have received a note with the following subject line: “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.”

Ashley Kavanaugh, who serves as Town Manager of Maryland’s Chevy Chase, met the future Supreme Court nominee while working in the George W. Bush White House.

In addition to Mrs. Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, has received multiple threats in a bid to intimidate her into voting against the Trump Supreme Court pick, reports said.

