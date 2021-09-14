Study: Vaccinated teen boys more at risk from ‘cardiac adverse event’ than Covid

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2021

Teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer heart conditions after receiving the Covid vaccination than they are to be hospitalized for a Covid infection, according to a study conducted by the University of California.

Spine and regenerative medicine doctor Tracy Høeg and her research team found that boys ranging from the age of 12 to 15 are the most at risk of suffering a “cardiac adverse event” from the experimental mRNA injection. From January to June of this year, the team investigated the rate of heart inflammation, and chest pain in children 12-17 following their second dose of the vaccination.

“Researchers found that the risk of heart complications for boys aged 12-15 following the vaccine was 162.2 per million, which was the highest out of all the groups they looked at,” the Telegraph reported on Sept. 9.

The second-highest rate was among boys aged 16-17 (94.0 per million) followed by girls aged 16-17 (13.4 per million) and girls aged 12-15 (13.0 per million).

The research team found that risk of a healthy boy needing hospital treatment due to a Covid-19 infection in the next 120 days is 26.7 per million. This means the risk they face from heart complications from taking the vaccine is 6.1 times higher than that of hospitalization.

Joe Biden has called on parents to get their children 12 and older vaccinated for Covid: “They get vaccinated for a lot of things,” he mumbled. “That’s it. Get them vaccinated.”

It was not surprising that Høeg’s research exposing adverse effects from Covid vaccinations were censored by social media. Høeg noted that she decided to quit using Facebook after the platform deleted her factual posts.

“Part of the reason I have (for the most part) left Facebook is they delete my post/responses that are factual, which I triple check,” Høeg wrote in a Facebook post in May. “I was responding to a question about what the number of pediatric deaths were due to COVID in April. I don’t feel like directly citing numbers from CDC and AAP should be deleted as spam, but maybe that is just me.”

