Study: ‘Refinement methods’ for lab-grown meat produces 25 times more CO2

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2023

The environmental impact of lab-grown meat “is likely to be orders of magnitude higher than median beef production,” according to a study out of the University of California-Davis.

The lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2 than standard slaughtering practices when scaled up to the current supply in the market, the study said.

The researchers said that the increased levels of CO2 would be necessary for the purification processes that supply nutrients to cultured cells – meaning “the removal of cells from an animal or plant and their subsequent growth in a favorable artificial environment.”

“The use of refinement methods contributes significantly to the economic and environmental costs associated with pharmaceutical products since they are both energy and resource intensive,” the researchers wrote.

The study argues that previous reports on the positive environmental impact of lab-grown meat rely on “unrealistic technologies” that are “not technically feasible, non-existent, or improbable to function.”

“Although the study is yet to be peer-reviewed, the results would be damning for many of the most vociferous proponents of artificial meats, such as Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, who claims that rich nations should embrace synthetic meat,” Jake Welch noted in a May 17 report for The National Pulse.

The National Pulse on May 16 revealed a concerning connection between lab-grown meat and the Chinese Communist Party’s biowarfare program.

“Cultured chicken,” also known as “lab-grown meat,” is being tested and approved by JOINN Biologics, a Chinese firm with links to the communist government in Beijing and its biowarfare program, the report said.

JOINN is integral to the production and quality control of newly-licensed cultivated chicken for GOOD Meat – the lab-grown meat division of Eat Just Inc. – which recently received approval from the FDA to bring its first alternative meat product to market in the United States.

Like most Chinese companies, JOINN Laboratories, which has a facility not far from Eat Just’s headquarters in San Francisco, has extremely close ties to the Chinese government and its biowarfare program, the National Pulse noted.

“A number of key personnel who work for JOINN Biologics and its parent company studied or worked at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing. In 2021, the Academy was added to the U.S. trade blacklist for supplying biotechnology to the Chinese military,” the report said.

