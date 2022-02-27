Study: Pfizer mRNA vaccine integrates into cellular DNA

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2022

A new study has found that that the mRNA Covid vaccine integrates itself into human cellular DNA.

“This means that a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, taken even once, permanently changes the DNA of affected cells,” Igor Chudov noted in a Feb. 27 report for The Covid World.

“The Pfizer mRNA vaccine changes our genetic code that determines how our organisms operate, that you inherited from your mom and dad. Now your DNA was changed from what your mom and dad gave you, by adding a little mysterious ‘edit’ from Pfizer,” Chudov wrote.

“Your organism acts in accordance with your DNA program, and now, well, the program has been hacked and modified by Pfizer.”

The study, Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line, found that: “SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells.”

Published by Switzerland-based MDPI, the report said in vitro, using a human liver cell line, the Pfizer mRNA vaccine uses a natural reverse transcriptase enzyme called LINE-1, and the genetic code of the vaccine is reverse transcribed into the DNA.

“It also explains that vaccine mRNA actually does travel to the liver as one of the preferred sites (the other sites, as we heard, are ovaries and more),” Chudov wrote.

“What does this mean? Normally, our cells do the opposite: the cell nucleus, where the DNA is, expresses certain DNA code based on conditions of the cell and produces natural, human messenger RNA. That messenger RNA travels out of the nucleus, where it is expressed into proteins needed for cell building. This is how growing organisms express different genetic programs to grow muscle cells or brain cells, etc,” Chudov noted.

Health experts and major media fact-checkers had been telling us the opposite for over a year.

Chudov added: “Considering that Sars-Cov-2 ‘spike protein’ has a cancer code from Moderna’s 2017 patent 9,587,003, it is imperative to find out the implications of this reverse transcription, and whether the vaccinated now have any undesirable genetic code embedded into their DNA.

“Of particular interest is whether this mRNA-induced reverse transcription affects the ‘germ-line’, such as eggs and sperm cells, and whether it also affects the fetus of pregnant mothers.”

