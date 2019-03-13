Study: Immigrants use nearly two times the welfare of native-born Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2019

U.S. households headed by legal and non-legal noncitizens use nearly twice the amount of welfare as native-born Americans, a recent study found.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported in December that it found that 63 percent of all noncitizen households use some form of public welfare compared to 35 percent of native-born households.

The study found that 45 percent of all noncitizen households use food welfare programs and 50 percent are on Medicaid compared to 21 percent of native-born American households who are on food welfare programs and 23 percent who use Medicaid.

CIS found that roughly 50 percent of naturalized citizens – those who legally immigrated to the country and became citizens – use taxpayer-funded welfare, as well as about 55 percent of all households headed by legal immigrants, those who are naturalized citizens and those who are not yet citizens.

Noncitizens in California and Texas are the most welfare-dependent, the study found.

More than 70 percent of noncitizen households in California use at least one form of welfare compared to just 35 percent of native-born American households.

In Texas, nearly 70 percent of noncitizen households use welfare while 35 percent of native-born American households are on welfare, CIS said.

In an interview with Breitbart News this week, President Donald Trump said he wanted an end to all welfare-dependent legal immigration that burdens American taxpayers with the costs.

“I don’t like the idea of people coming in and going on welfare for 50 years, and that’s what they want to be able to do – and it’s no good,” Trump said.

The Trump administration is considering a new regulation that would effectively ban legal immigrants from permanently resettling in the U.S. if they are a burden on American taxpayers.

A 2016 report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine said that each immigrant costs state and local taxpayers roughly $1,600 more per year than the immigrant generates in taxes.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments