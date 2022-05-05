‘Story gets weirder’: What is it with food plants going up in flames nationwide?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2022

At the same time globalists are warning of worldwide food shortages, an odd series of disasters have hit food processing plants throughout the United States.

Over the weekend of April 30, food processing plants in Chesapeake, Virginia and Fresno, California were damaged in fires. In recent weeks, over a dozen such plants in the U.S. have been devastated by some kind of disaster.

On April 30, a Perdue Farms plant in Chesapeake, Virginia caught fire. A large soybean processing tank caught fire and it took firefighters about an hour to get it under control, local reports said. No one was injured and the cause had not yet been determined. The tank was cleared of all soybeans.

On May 1, fire broke out at a Saladino’s food processing plant in Fresno, California, according to KFSN-TV. Several employees were evacuated from the building while firefighters put out the flames. Hours later, firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at the same building. The report said it is unclear whether the leak was related to the fire. No one was hurt.

While there are no obvious links to any of the food processing plant disasters, Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted last month “the story gets weirder.”

During his April 22 broadcast, Carlson noted that two of the plants that were recently damaged were hit by falling airplanes in the same week.

“A plane apparently crashed at a General Mills plant … in Covington, Georgia. Six tractor-trailers were reportedly on fire … This is the second time in a week that something like this has happened,” Carlson said. “On April 14, a plane crashed into the Gem State processing plant in east Idaho. What’s going on here? Food processing plants all over the country seem to be catching fire.”

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz joined Carlson to give his perspective on the incidents.

“When you’ve got well over a dozen food processing plants and warehouses getting destroyed or seriously damaged over just the last few weeks, at a time when the food supply is already vulnerable, it’s obviously suspicious, and it could lead to serious food shortages,” he said.

Rantz also said the worry exists that these incidents are “an intentional way to disrupt the food supply.”

Here is a picture of Food Processing Plants that have had ‘Accidents’/‘Burned Down’ that we’re not allowed to talk about: pic.twitter.com/TO8rSsT3lO — Liz Churchill🇨🇦 (@liz_churchill_) April 24, 2022

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership