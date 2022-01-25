Stop, ‘for the sake of the world’: Dr. Robert Malone’s warning against universal vaccinations

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2022

Universal vaccination must stop “for the sake of the world,” Dr. Robert Malone, one of the inventors behind the mRNA technology that is being used in Covid vaccines, said Monday.

The push by governments to vaccinate everyone and follow with seemingly perpetual boosters is detrimental to ending the pandemic, Malone said during a panel discussion hosted by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

“This policy of forced universal vaccination is absolutely contrary to all of our understanding about basic viral evolution. We are clearly seeing the development of escape mutants that are resistant to the vaccine. Omicron is not only resistant to the vaccine, but its infectivity seems to be facilitated by the vaccine – and in my opinion, this must stop for the sake of the world.”

In other remarks, Malone noted, “As I said back before Christmas, that Omicron has such [a] low risk for severe disease and death. However, it’s got a warning sign – and it’s what Geert [Belgian viral expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche] has been warning about, and what the FDA has acknowledged in the original documents allowing the Emergency Use Authorization – in which they told the pharmaceutical industry that they desired the pharmaceutical industry would investigate the risks of antibody-dependent enhancement or vaccine enhanced disease.”

“If we continue to pursue this universal vaccination strategy in the face of the pandemic, particularly with Omicron now – a much more highly infectious, highly replication-competent virus – what we risk is driving the virus through basic evolution to a state where it may be more pathogenic and more able to elude immune response… in some, I don’t wish to scare, we have had enough fear-porn.”

Malone added: “If we continue to pursue universal vaccination the high probability is that what we will continue to see is the evolution of additional escaped mutants that are increasingly infectious and may well become more pathogenic.”

(The full panel discussion, “COVID-19: A Second Opinion”, can be viewed here.)

