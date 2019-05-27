Spygate: Brennan, Democrats, media falsely called president Kremlin agent daily for 2 years

by WorldTribune Staff, May 27, 2019

In his 22-month investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller had access to 40 FBI agents and massive volumes of U.S. intelligence community files, and did not find one instance in which candidate Donald Trump communicated with Russian government officials, was spying for Moscow or was being blackmailed, a report said.

In the Mueller report section titled “Russian government links to and contacts with the Trump campaign,” there is no evidence that Trump maintained communications with the Kremlin, Rowan Scarborough wrote on May 26 after an extensive review of the report.

“President Trump has been labeled repeatedly as a Moscow agent by top Democrats and their intelligence officers, but in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report he comes up clean,” according to the Washington Times.

Attorney General William Barr has assigned U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate how the FBI decided in July 2016 to open a counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign.

“The FBI specifically targeted Trump in May 2017 as a possible Moscow agent,” Scarborough noted. “Inside the Obama administration, some of the same officials who nurtured those investigations, such as then-CIA Director John Brennan and then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, are the same people who strongly suggested on TV that Trump was a Kremlin asset.”

Scarborough cited the following examples:

⦁ Then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in July 2018 asked reporters, “What do the Russians have on Donald Trump — politically, financially and personally?” On Jan. 25, she tweeted, “What does Putin have on @realDonaldTrump, politically, personally or financially?” (Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, now a Trump antagonist, testified to Congress this year that he knows of no Russian loans or investments flowing to the Trump Organization.)

⦁ Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat and chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in January, “Counterintelligence concerns about those associated with the Trump campaign, including the President himself, have been at the heart of our investigation since the start.” He told ABC News last July, “I certainly think he’s acting like someone who is compromised. And it may very well be that he is compromised or it may very well be that he believes that he’s compromised, that the Russians have information on him.”

⦁ Brennan has been the harshest critic among Obama’s team. He called Trump “treasonous” at one point and predicted multiple indictments for election conspiracy with Moscow. They never materialized. “I think he is afraid of the president of Russia,” Brennan said in March 2018 on MSNBC, where he is a paid commentator. “The Russians could have something on him personally that they could always roll out and make his life more difficult,” he said. The Russians “have had long experience with Trump and may have things that they could expose and reveal,” he said.

⦁ Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, a paid analyst on CNN, has implied repeatedly that Trump is a witting or unwitting “asset,” spy language for an agent. “I’ve speculated in the past that the way Putin behaves is to treat President Trump as an asset,” he said this year.

⦁ McCabe was a go-between on dossier information from Fusion GPS, Hillary Clinton’s opposition research firm, to FBI agent Peter Strzok, who opened the probe. After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, McCabe opened a counterintelligence investigation targeting the president on suspicions he was a Russian agent. McCabe’s book “The Threat” made no mention of the dossier, Steele or his own role as a conduit. He said in interviews last winter that “I think it’s possible” Trump is a Russian agent. He also said “we don’t know” if the Kremlin ordered Trump to fire Comey. There is no evidence of this in the Mueller report.

The liberal news media have also accused Trump of being a Russian agent.

“Perhaps the most flamboyant was a long July 2018 article in New York Magazine that weaves a series of business contacts and a few trips to Moscow into a theory that Russian President Vladimir Putin is Trump’s ‘handler,’ ” Scarborough noted, adding that “part of the Trump suspicions are rooted in the Kremlin’s hacking of Democratic Party computers and releasing stolen emails to help the Republican and hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.”

The Mueller report has no evidence that Trump aides knew of the computer intrusions until they became public in the summer of 2016.

“The Obama administration’s official policy was to encourage Americans to do business in Russia,” Scarborough added. “Clinton, as secretary of state, personally urged such contacts. Relations with Putin soured in 2014 after his forces invaded Ukraine.”

