Spread the wealth! Trump urged to drain swamp by moving agencies to heartland

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2019

President Donald Trump can take a huge step toward “draining the swamp” by re-locating federal bureaucracies out of Washington, D.C., an Indiana Republican senator said.

In a letter to Trump, Sen. Todd Young recommended transferring non-national security agencies to other parts of the country, a move he said would spread the federal wealth and reconnect the government with its citizens.

“I look forward to working with you to dislodge the arms of the federal government from Washington, D.C., and further drain the swamp while giving economic opportunities to the rest of America,” Young wrote in the letter provided to Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

Young has introduced the Decentralize Regulatory Agencies, Include the Nation (DRAIN) Act which calls on the Office of Management and Budget and General Services Administration to develop and implement a plan to relocate agencies after first studying the economic impact.

The senator noted that the Washington, D.C. area hosts five of the richest counties in the country, in part because so much of the well-paid federal workforce is there.

“Relocating some federal agencies throughout the country would distribute economic opportunity, disperse bureaucratic power, and bridge the gap between regulators and the American people,” Young wrote in the letter to Trump.

In a statement accompanying his letter, Young said: “I recognize that not everyone is sold on moving federal agencies away from bureaucrats in Washington to be closer to the communities they should be serving. That is why I am calling on the president and this administration to perform a feasibility study. I’m confident that in the long-run our country will benefit by relocating these agencies out of the Washington D.C. metro area. Cities throughout the interior of the country not only cost less for agencies to operate, this will also help create new investment opportunities for communities that are struggling to compete economically with our coastal economies.”

Meanwhile, socialism got some capitalist publicity as Netflix last week released “Knock Down the House”, a film that features a glowing portrait of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her socialist ideas.

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, noted in an op-ed for Fox News the irony of Netflix releasing the Ocasio-Cortez documentary.

Netflix, Ortiz wrote, is “one of the greatest capitalist stories of this generation. Netflix has upended a stale and expensive cable television landscape characterized by 20 minutes of commercials per hour of sanitized programming.

“Netflix now has about 62 million U.S. subscribers, and last year it surpassed cable viewership for the first time. Its founder, Reed Hastings, is worth $4 billion. The U.S., with its free market economy, is the only country in the world where his disruptive vision could succeed.”

As an economic system, Ortiz wrote, “socialism has an unmatched record of human misery. Yet as a product sold in capitalist America, socialism is a raging success.”

“Knock Down the House” joins a growing catalog of pro-socialist and anti-capitalist content on Netflix. Other documentaries include Oliver Stone’s Marxist revisionist history, “The Untold Story of the United States,” and former Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich’s “Saving Capitalism,” which proposes various ideas to destroy capitalism.

Ortiz noted that “Perhaps the funniest recent example of this cognitive dissonance is Bernie Sanders’ pride in becoming a millionaire by publishing a book advancing his socialist worldview. When asked at a recent Fox News town hall why he, as the vanguard of the movement to raise taxes on the wealthy, doesn’t volunteer to pay more tax on his high income, he stumbled and bumbled. ‘If you write a bestselling book, you can be a millionaire too,’ he quipped.”

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, “lives in a ritzy apartment complex in a trendy Washington neighborhood,” Ortiz noted. “Wouldn’t a real socialist sleep in her Congressional office, like some other members, and let a D.C. resident in need take her coveted apartment spot?”

Ortiz continued: “Ocasio-Cortez also urges public transportation use and criticizes capitalist Uber, yet her campaign spent $29,000 on ride-hailing services since May 2017. I guess for them, it’s socialism for thee, but not for me.

“Socialists’ biggest problem with capitalism is that it creates wealth inequality. But it’s also the only economic system that creates wealth in the first place.”

