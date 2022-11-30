Sorry Liz: Trump’s Jan. 6 tweets unlocked

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2022

One reason leftists, and never-Trumpers have been in meltdown mode since Elon Musk bought Twitter has come to light

Long-blocked accounts are being reinstated and free speech is making a comeback.

That will not sit well with Liz Cheney and her ilk.

Cheney and others have appeared to be obsessed about the potential return to the White House of Donald J Trump and our Orwellian minders have been steamed at Musk because he paved the way for Trump’s return to Twitter.

Now public tweets are filling in the many gaps on the dominant Jan. 6, 2021 narrative of Trump as the insurrection’s leader.

Since Trump’s account was blocked on Jan. 8, 2021, his tweets from that week were the last messages he posted on Twitter before he was silenced by the leftists running the joint.

More than 15 million people participated in Musk’s Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account, with 51.8% voting yes and 48.2% voting no.

While Trump has said he will continue to post to Truth Social and not Twitter, his account has been reinstated and old tweets are once again making the rounds.

Included are these tweets from Jan. 6, 2021:

Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted: “The Biden regime is currently running a special counsel on Trump for leading an insurrection. All of the evidence they have is manipulated, incomplete, or outright lies. … It’s kind of hard to lead an ‘insurrection’ when you are telling everyone to ‘remain peaceful,’ and to ‘support Capitol Police,’ and to ‘stay peaceful.’ ”

