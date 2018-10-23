Soros money funds all-out push by Left in Florida’s gubernatorial race

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2018

The Left is pumping millions of dollars via billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer, into the Florida gubernatorial campaign of Andrew Gillum, graduate of “an Oakland, California-based training school for progressive revolutionaries.”

Polls are calling the race a toss-up.

After pulling off an upset win in the Democratic primary, Gillum publicly thanked Steyer and Soros for their financial help.

“I’ll tell you, I’m obviously deeply appreciative of Mr. Soros, as well as Mr. Steyer, both men whom I’ve known for some time,” Gillum said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Progressives see the Florida race between Democratic candidate Gillum and Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis “as a bellwether for their growth in the U.S.,” columnist Joe Schaeffer noted for LibertyNation.com on Oct. 22.

“Will the Sunshine State reject the machinations of yet another Soros assault on the electoral process in free nations, or will Gillum pull out the victory and give progressives everywhere fresh hope that they really do represent the future in a New America?”

Aaron Klein at Breitbart writes that Gillum is a graduate of “an Oakland, California-based training school for progressive revolutionaries” who have become activists in the leftist movement, many at Soros-funded organizations.

Well-known leftists Van Jones and Linda Sarsour are other graduates of the Rockwood Leadership Institute. Klein notes that Gillum called the experience a “major milestone” for him. “I will continue to use the tools and methodology [learned there] in life and as I advance in my career,” Gillum wrote of Rockwood in July 2013.

Steyer recently told CNN that “If you were going to choose a single race that has the most national significance, it would be the governor’s race in Florida.”

Gillum, who has been mayor of Tallahassee since 2014, has called for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished.

On his official campaign website, Gillum calls for “a border enforcement agency that treats people humanely and compassionately” and says, “President Trump’s attack on cities friendly to immigrants must end.”

Schaeffer noted that “ ‘Friendly to immigrants’ is Gillum’s euphemism for sanctuary cities. With policy positions like this, is it any wonder Tallahassee is teeming with crime?”

Neighborhood Scout, a website that analyzes crime rates for cities throughout America, says Tallahassee “has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes – from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.”

The site states that “more than 97 percent” of communities in Florida “have a lower crime rate than Tallahassee.”

President Donald Trump got in a shot at Gillum in an Oct. 20 tweet: “Ron @RonDeSantisFL DeSantis is working hard. A great Congressman and top student at Harvard & Yale, Ron will be a record setting governor for Florida. Rick Scott gave him tremendous foundations to further build on. His opponent runs one of the worst & most corrupt cities in USA!”

