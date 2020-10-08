Soros funds campaign of LA prosecutor who vows to lock up fewer criminals

FPI / October 8, 2020

By Judicial Watch

Leftist billionaire George Soros just donated $1.5 million to help the nation’s most populous county elect a Black Lives Matter-endorsed prosecutor who promises to lock up fewer criminals.

The sizable contribution to George Gascon’s campaign for Los Angeles District Attorney is part of a broader effort by Soros to place leftists in local prosecutors’ offices around the country.

Soros has donated generously to these types of candidates throughout California as well as in other states, including Florida, Virginia, Illinois, Texas and New Mexico. Earlier this year, a Soros-linked group called Missouri Justice Public Safety PAC gave St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner, who criminally charged a couple for defending their home against violent Black Lives Matter activists, $78,000. Soros also helped fund Gardner’s 2016 campaign and his re-election support has not wavered even though she was investigated for abusing her power to pursue a bogus criminal case against a political nemesis and fined for campaign finance violations.

Now Soros, who has long funded international and domestic movements to advance the Left’s radical agenda, is pouring money into the Los Angeles County race to remove its first black district attorney, Jackie Lacey, who is seeking a third term.

Judicial Watch has launched an investigation and this week filed a California Public Records Act (CPRA) request for Gascon’s records, communications, and expenditures with various Political Action Committees behind his controversial move from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Gascon was previously San Francisco District Attorney.

According to a report in June by The Daily Wire, social justice advocacy groups, including Black Lives Matter, recruited Gascon to come to LA where he met with the co-founder and key strategist of the Black Lives Matter global network Patrisse Cullors about the move south.

Besides promising to imprison fewer criminals than Los Angeles County’s current prosecutor, here is why leftists want him in charge; Gascon helped craft two state measures, Proposition 47 and Proposition 57, that benefit hardcore criminals under the auspice of “criminal justice reform.”

Proposition 47 decriminalizes drug and theft offenses by reducing them from felonies to misdemeanors. Proposition 57 grants serious criminals such as rapists, human traffickers, child molesters and drive-by-shooters early release from prison.

Gascon’s campaign is a perfect example of outside special interests controlling traditionally non-partisan races, according to the Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA), the professional group of deputy prosecutors in LA County. “Special interest groups, funded by George Soros, pumped millions of dollars into district attorney races across the county,” the group’s president writes on its website. “Their mission was to use Soros’s wealth to radically reshape the criminal justice system.”

Judicial Watch has reported extensively on the multi-million-dollar global crusade funded by Soros to further advance the Left’s radical agenda. Incredibly, American taxpayers contribute to this outrageous cause. A few years ago Judicial Watch published an investigative report on the financial and staffing nexus between Soros’ deeply politicized Open Society Foundations (OSF) and the U.S. government.

OSF works to destabilize legitimate governments, erase national borders, target conservative politicians, finance civil unrest, subvert institutions of higher education and orchestrate refugee crises for political gain. With the help of American taxpayer dollars, Soros bolsters a radical leftist agenda that in the U.S. has included: promoting an open border with Mexico and fighting immigration enforcement efforts; fomenting racial disharmony by funding anti-capitalist racialist organizations; financing the Black Lives Matter movement and other organizations involved in the riots in Ferguson, Missouri; weakening the integrity of our electoral systems; promoting taxpayer funded abortion-on-demand; advocating a government-run health care system; opposing U.S. counterterrorism efforts; promoting dubious transnational climate change agreements that threaten American sovereignty and working to advance gun control and erode Second Amendment protections.

