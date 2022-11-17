Soros-backed Philly DA Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania House

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2022

Larry Krasner, the George Soros-funded district attorney of Philadelphia, was impeached by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Rep. Martina White, a Philadelphia-based Republican who introduced the articles of impeachment, criticized Krasner for his “dereliction of duty.”

White said: “Larry Krasner is the top law enforcement official who is supposed to be representing the interests of our Commonwealth in Philadelphia criminal cases. His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. No public official is above accountability.”

The Republican-led state House passed seven articles of impeachment against Krasner, voting 107-85 to advance his impeachment trial to the GOP-led state Senate.

Although Republicans have the majority in the state Senate, they will need six additional Democrat votes to reach the two-thirds vote required to convict Krasner.

Krasner, who was first elected in 2017, won re-election in 2021 with the help of a $1.7 million boost from Soros’s Justice and Public Safety PAC. During his tenure as district attorney, he has reformed Philadelphia’s bail laws, overseen fewer convictions, and seen higher recidivism rates.

In an Oct. 24 report, the Republican-led House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which was empaneled to look into Krasner’s tenure as district attorney, said that over the previous 21 1/2 months, there had been 992 homicides in the city, contrasting it with 551 over the two-year period 2015-16. The report also found that 18-20% of gun crimes had been dropped by Krasner’s office, compared to 8-10% statewide.

Philadelphians’ votes, and Philadelphia voters, should not be erased. History will harshly judge this anti-democratic authoritarian effort to erase Philly’s votes – votes by Black, brown, and broke people in Philadelphia. And voters will have the last word. https://t.co/22wAaNGkw9 — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) November 16, 2022

