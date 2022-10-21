Murderer released early by Soros-backed Philly DA is wanted for another murder

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2022

A convicted murderer who was released from prison early by George Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is now wanted in connection to a murder committed last month.

Jahmir Harris was released last year, eight years into a life without parole conviction for a 2012 murder in Philadelphia after Krasner’s office successfully had the case overturned, saying it found that evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from Harris’s trial lawyers.

“The District Attorney’s Office has approved an arrest warrant for Jahmir Harris for his role in the shooting death of an individual on 9/5/2022 in the 19th Police District,” Philadelphia authorities said in a statement. “The victim, a 50-year-old black male, sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head.”

Harris, 32, is expected to be charged with murder in the death of Charles “Chali Khan” Gossett, a producer, director, and community advocate who was ambushed outside a restaurant and lounge in Overbrook on Sept. 5, local reports say. Authorities believe Harris drove two shooters to and from the scene, and at one point approached Gossett on foot in the parking lot moments before returning to his car and driving the attackers toward Gossett.

Harris was previously convicted in the shooting death of 45-year-old Louis Porter just two days before Christmas 2012 in the parking lot of a Philadelphia Walgreens.

Porter’s son was in the backseat of the car when investigators say more than a dozen shot were fired, but the 5-year-old was not injured. An eyewitness identified Harris as the shooter, and he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Krasner’s office successfully sought to have the case overturned — even though the judge who approved overturning the case “admonished them for their handling of the appeal, questioned why they felt confident Harris should be freed, and did not endorse their belief that he was innocent,” The Morning Call reported.

Porter’s brother, Walter, said that the reversal of Harris’s conviction came over the objections of his family, who still believe he is guilty.

When Walter Porter recently came across a news story featuring surveillance video of Gossett’s killing, he said, he instantly recognized Harris as the suspect — and called police to identify him, The Morning Call’s report noted.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this dude again,’ ” he said. “It’s the same exact pattern, [Harris] did it the same exact way. To see that happen to that gentleman, it just brought everything back.”

