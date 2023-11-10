Soros-backed ex-Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby convicted in perjury case

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 10, 2023

Marilyn Mosby, former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore who was backed by George Soros, was convicted on Thursday by a federal jury on two counts of perjury.

The case stemmed from Mosby lying about the finances of her side business to improperly access retirement funds during the Covid pandemic. She used the money to buy two Florida homes.

The maximum prison sentence for each count of perjury is five years.

“This case is about a lawyer and a public servant who placed her own selfish interests above the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney told jurors on Monday during the trial’s opening statements.

Mosby also faces separate charges of mortgage fraud. A trial date for those charges hasn’t been set.

Mosby served two terms as state’s attorney for Baltimore. She lost the Democrat primary last year.

Mosby declined to testify before her attorneys rested their case on Wednesday. After the verdict, she said, “I’m blessed” as she left the courthouse and entered a waiting car.

In 2020, Mosby withdrew $90,000 from Baltimore’s deferred compensation plan. She received her full salary, about $250,000 that year.

Mosby’s 2022 indictment accused her of improperly accessing retirement funds by falsely claiming that the pandemic harmed a travel-oriented business that she had formed. She used the withdrawals as down payments to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Prosecutors argued that Mosby wasn’t entitled to access the funds under provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. They said her business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, had no clients or revenue and didn’t sustain any “adverse financial consequences” from the pandemic.

During her tenure as state’s attorney, Mosby received national recognition for her leftist policies, including halting prosecuting certain low-level crimes, a practice her successor has reversed.

