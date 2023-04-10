Son of Soros on the rise: Visited Biden White House 14 times

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2023

George Soros will not live forever and that gives hope to small dollar donors to conservative causes whose offerings are a butterfly’s belch against the tsunami of cash destroying the cultural foundations of American exceptionalism.

But Soros, the hedge fund billionaire atheist, leaves nothing to chance in his granular assault on Christendom in the West, even funding local news and strategic district attorneys nationwide. Likewise he is taking care to insure that his anti-MAGA crusade will go on and on. Which brings us to Son of Soros.

Alexander Soros, who chairs the Democrat ATM known as the Open Society Foundations, has visited the White House at least 14 times since Biden’s arrival in January 2021, the New York Post reported on April 8.

The 37-year-old son of the leftist billionaire may know the White House layout better than Joe Biden.

That included 12 visits to the White House in 2022.

Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros”, said the Soros family’s influence over White House policy has never been stronger.

“All throughout the White House, there is a Soros hold somewhere, and his son is his father’s new ambassador,” Palumbo told The Post.

He added that Biden’s transition team featured loyalists from the Soros’ network, as did Biden’s cabinet.

Landing 14 White House meetings suggests the younger Soros has “an outsize policy influence in the Biden administration” rivaling the easy access only a select few as American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has, said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

“Don’t be distracted by Alex’s name in the visitor log; it’s a George Soros rep they’re looking to meet with at the Biden White House …. He’s still calling the shots, it’s his money, his foundations,” Fitton said.

One of the Soros spawn’s latest trips include visiting Dec. 1 with then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s advisor Nina Srivastava, who also worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, the report said, citing White House visitor logs.

Later on Dec. 1, the younger Soros was one of 330 people who attended a lavish state dinner on the White House South Lawn hosted by Joe and Jill Biden honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

On Dec. 2, Alexander Soros met with both Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, the visitor logs show.

“It’s unclear what was discussed at the meetings, and the White House did not return messages,” the Post reported.

Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project at the Conservative Heritage Foundation, said the younger Soros’s easy White House access is troubling considering the Soros family has already “done tremendous damage to our country.”

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization,” Howell said. “The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date.”

Alexander Soros has individually donated more than $11 million to leftist political action committees since 2010 – including $2 million in 2018 to the Senate Majority PAC that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has major influence over, records show.

A review of his Instagram page shows him visiting with Schumer at least nine times since 2018, and meeting with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi eight times.

Alexander Soros is seen as the most likely of Soros’s five children to eventually lead the family’s multibillion-dollar political and philanthropic network, said Scott Walter, president of conservative think tank Capital Research Center.

“Like his father, he cozies up to White House and congressional leaders willing to do the family’s bidding on such issues as crime, immigration, election policy, and more, as the Soroses exploit every type of giving: money to parties, independent expenditure groups, and so-called charities,” Walter told the Washington Examiner. “No wonder former staffers and grantees of their foundations, donor groups, and lobbying shops are found throughout the Biden administration, from the State Department to the Domestic Policy Council.”

