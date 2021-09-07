Son of Sept. 11 victim: Biden should not ‘show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2021

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Joe Biden plans to travel to Ground Zero in New York where the Twin Towers were destroyed, to Virginia where a plane was flown into the Pentagon, and to a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where Flight United 93 crashed after an on-air battle between terrorists and hero passengers.

The son of a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks said Biden should “not show his face” at Saturday’s memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero.

Nic Haros Jr., whose mother died on Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, said Biden displayed a lack of sympathy for the families of the 13 American service members killed in the attacks at Kabul’s airport.

“I am demanding that President Biden does not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11,” Haros said. “It is now holy ground, and I really don’t think he has a place there.”

“It’s shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called victory lap. He is insensitive, and he shows no compassion to the families,” Haros told Fox News. “No Joe, no victory. We are now in the Afghan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism.”

Biden has betrayed both American and allied Afghan forces, Haros said.

“Today, I call out Biden as the killer in chief. It’s not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die,” he said. “He, I believe, is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans — and he promotes infanticide in the United States.”

Biden plans to visit the sites, critics say, despite surrendering Afghanistan to the Taliban, leaving hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, and arming the terrorist organization with $85 billion in U.S. weaponry.

What is a sombre moment “will also be a moment of bitter shame and humiliation too, thanks to Biden’s appalling mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and abject surrender to the very people who helped commit the attacks by harboring the terrorists who carried them out,” Piers Morgan noted in a Sept. 6 op-ed for the Daily Mail.

Rudy Giuliani, who was hailed for his leadership following 9/11, said: “I think we’re back where we started from. The whole purpose of that war was to have our soldiers there so they couldn’t plan to come and attack us. So now what has Biden done? He’s taking the soldiers out. This is like a field day for terrorists.”

Biden declared in January that “America’s back!”

“Yes, it is,” Morgan wrote. “Back to where it was on 8/11/2001 – a sitting duck for terrorists, with Afghanistan once again ruled by a vile bunch of barbarians quite happy for their country to be used as a training ground for those who seek to annihilate the United States.”

